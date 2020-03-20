Seal Beach officials ask community to avoid overbuying

The City of Seal Beach encourages the community to avoid overbuying and to purchase only what they need. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities all over the United States, the overbuying of food and household products means that some community members might go without.

Seal Beach are in constant communication with Seal Beach grocery store managers and have learned they are restocking daily. However, as people purchase more food than their immediate family needs, there appears to be a shortage of necessary items on store shelves. When a customer buys more than they need, they may inadvertently prevent another community member from purchasing much needed critical items. Panic buying impacts vulnerable populations who may be unable to get to grocery stores as often as other members of the community.

Elderly members of the community are sometimes unable to get the supplies they desperately need. They are also targeted by scammers and criminals who will offer to pick up groceries or run other errands for them, especially during times of emergency. The public is urged to not engage with these unknown persons and instead contact the Orange County Office of Aging at 800-510-2020 for help in obtaining necessary supplies or for other assistance.

Grocery stores are monitoring supply chains and product availability. Because of other emergencies like earthquakes and fires, the grocery industry has contingency plans in place to help with the increase demand in products. At this time there is no reason to believe that necessary food or supplies will become unavailable. Empty stores shelves are the result of an increase in demand for products, not because of a lack of supply.

In order to ensure that everyone in the community has access to the necessary food and household products, normal buying routines should be followed. Visit www.ready.gov for more helpful information on how to prepare for emergencies.