Seal Beach Lions help Los Angeles Food Bank

The Seal Beach Lions Club’s newly formed CV-19 Task Force carried out its first project last week in Los Angeles.

The LA Regional Food Bank is now required to use the new social distancing rules when producing Emergency Meal and Senior Food Kits. A new production configuration using heavy duty 6-foot tables that will allow them to continue production and meet both food safety and social distancing standards.

The Seal Beach Lions Club stepped up and loaned the Food Bank 10 of its heavy duty tables. Lions Jim Whiteaker and Steve Hollen fulfilled the request and delivered the tables within 2.5 hours. The Lions report that the Food Bank is grateful for the loan and is in full production to help those in need.

The Lions are planning multiple volunteer outings in April to help build emergency food kits for the LA Food Bank.