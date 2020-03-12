Seal Beach hires new Finance Department director

Seal Beach officials welcomed the new Finance Department director and city treasurer, Kelly Telford at the Monday, March 9, City Council meeting. The council also took time to thank Interim Finance Alayna Hoang, who ran the Finance Department when Victoria Beatley retired last December.

In related news, the council this week approved the city’s employment agreement with Telford. According to the agreement, March 9 was Telford’s first day on the job.

The contract was on the Consent Calendar. Consent Calendar items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless removed for separate discussion. Nothing was removed from the Consent Calendar this week.

Telford has spent 17 years working in and with government agencies in California, including large and small cities, redevelopment agencies/successor agencies, special districts, and Native American Tribes and Tribal casinos. She was most recently the Finance director for the city of Costa Mesa. According to news reports, she had been there approximately 18 months. As of Tuesday morning, March 10, she was still listed as the Finance director on the Costa Mesa city website.

Her expertise includes accounting, financial forecasting, budget development, public utilities, investment management, grant management, human resources, and information technology. She has established a record of success improving financial reporting, internal controls and efficiencies while maintaining a focus on transparency, trust and collaboration.

Telford began her career at two different public accounting firms specializing in consulting and auditing government agencies where she worked with over 50 government agencies in California. She graduated from California State University, Fullerton with a Business Administration degree with an emphasis in accounting.

“I am honored to be selected as the Director of Finance for the City of Seal Beach. I look forward to working with the finance team, executive staff, City Council and the community to continue to uphold the City’s excellent reputation for financial management,” Telford said.

Telford’s monthly salary will be $15,117.13, according to the staff report by City Manager Jill Ingram.

“She will receive the same benefits as other executive management employees. As a PEPRA employee, Ms. Telford will pay the full employee annual contribution to CalPERS. The agreement provides for a severance payment of four (4) months’ salary if the employment agreement is terminated by the City without cause,” Ingram wrote.

“The salary and benefits costs for the Director of Finance/City Treasurer position are included in the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 budget,” Ingram wrote.

After introducing Telford to the council, Ingram asked the executive management team to join her at the podium. Ingram said Interim Finance Director Alayna Hoang had been a critical member of the team in response to last year’s ransomware attack. (She was referring to the Christmas Eve internet attack on the city’s IT provider.) Ingram said Hoang had been instrumental in working with the audit team and had prepared the city’s mid-year budget review.

Ingram described Hoang as “an incredible asset” and presented her with a certificate of recognition mounted on a plaque. Hoang choked up as she attempted to express her appreciation. At the start of the mid-year budget review, she thanked the council and city manager.