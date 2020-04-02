Seal Beach Coronavirus closures continue

For the most part, the public is staying home and respecting new restrictions on outdoor spaces in Seal Beach put in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus, according to public safety officials.

On March 23, Seal Beach closed the pier, beaches, playgrounds and other outdoor public areas after weekend crowds were observed not abiding by California Governor Gavin Newsom’s order to stay 6 feet apart. Two days later, the city clarified that the city’s green spaces would remain open to the public if people practiced social distancing.

“We are grateful for the public’s understanding and appreciate the fact that people are staying home,” Seal Beach Police Department Sgt. Nick Nicholas wrote in a statement to The Sun.

“We’re receiving compliance from 99.9% of the people,” Seal Beach Marine Safety Lieutenant Chris Pierce said in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Lt. Pierce said for the first few days of the beach closure, some people were ignoring signs to stay off the sand. But he said that has since tapered off. Lifeguards were having about 60 contacts a day but that number was down to 30 contacts this past Monday, he said.

He said Seal Beach lifeguards are focused on educating people and lifeguard trucks are parked on both ends of the beach.

Pierce said keeping people off the beach is not the job lifeguards are accustomed to doing. “It’s brutal,” Pierce said but admitted, “People just didn’t follow [social distancing rules] and, unfortunately, this is where we are now.”

Pierce noted that since the sand is closed, the water is consequently off limits. He said some surfers were trying to paddle over from Long Beach, but since Long Beach closed its beaches on March 27, it has not been an issue.

One Woman Arrested for Public Intoxication

In an email message, Sgt. Nicholas wrote “although the majority of community members are obeying the stay at home order” there was one arrest of a woman from Rocklin, California in Seal Beach.

It happened on March 24 around 7:37p.m. after police officers tried to negotiate with the woman to leave the beach.

“The subject was so intoxicated, that she refused to leave the sand (even after officers made several announcements) and even positioned herself onto the vehicle in an attempt to stop the officer from driving away,” Sgt. Nicholas explained.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested for public intoxication and resisting or delaying a peace officer and booked at the Orange County Jail.

“Other than this incident, we have had no other notable calls for service for those disobeying the order,” Sgt. Nicholas added.

“It is critically important, especially with our vulnerable population, that people continue to self-isolate. We can all prevent more deaths by doing our part to flatten the curve,” Sgt. Nicholas wrote.

As of March 31, there was one reported case of coronavirus in Seal Beach, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency. A total of 502 cases have been reported countywide including 7 deaths. Neighboring Long Beach has 123 reported coronavirus cases.