Seal Beach closes pier, parks and beaches

By
Courtesy of city of Seal Beach
-
0
3432
File photo

The City of Seal Beach is monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and is proactively working to stop the spread of the virus. During the past weekend large crowds were seen on the beach, pier and in parks. Although Governor

 

Newsom's stay at home order allows for outdoor activities such as walking and exercising, it specifies that everyone outside of one household should maintain a separation of at least six feet. As people congregate on our beaches and pier, the opportunity for the spread of infection is increased.

 

Based on the number of people seen on the beach and pier, it appears that some members of the public are not respecting and adhering to Governor Newsom's order. In order to help stop the spread of infection and prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, the Director of Emergency Services for the City has ordered that several public areas of Seal Beach will be closed until further notice. This Order has been issued pursuant to Seal Beach Municipal Code Section 3.25.020(a)(7).

