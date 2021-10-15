Seal Beach Classic Car Show 2021 a win for community

With a crowd estimated at more than 8,000, everybody came out a winner on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the 33rd Annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show. The event showcased 534 vintage cars, hot rods, custom cars and antiques.

After a year and a half of pandemic shutdowns, the event was enthusiastically welcomed by local residents, business owners and car enthusiasts alike. This year, for the first time ever, Car Show spectators were able to gaze at classic cars from their front row seats in restaurant parklets while enjoying a meal, beverages, or a favorite treat.

Crowd favorites this year included live music throughout the day from four bands playing on two stages, featuring Down the Hatch and The Bierman Brothers Band in the morning and Stevie Nicks Illusion Tribute Band and OC Ragdoll Band in the afternoon. Motorheads were thrilled once again by the roar of the Cacklefest in Nitro Alley in the morning and afternoon.

“It warmed my heart to see the smiling faces of countless spectators and participants as they took in more than 500 classic cars while enjoying the breathtaking views of our iconic pier, the Pacific Ocean and our quaint Main Street,” said Brian Warner, chair of the 2021 Seal Beach Classic Car Show.

“The show was a huge success and we owe it all to our amazing volunteers and sponsors,” he said.

The Seal Beach Lion’s Club came through again with a delicious pancake breakfast and hot dog lunch at the foot of the pier.

• BEST – EARLY FORD TO ‘4, sponsored by Essential Business Solutions-Jim Better is a 1939 Ford Coupe Deluxe owned by George Garrett

• BEST – FORD ‘42 – ‘60, sponsored by Bogart’s Coffee House – JoAnn Adams is a 1963 Ford F100 owned by Chris Cartwright

• BEST – FORD ‘61 – ‘79, sponsored by John Hart Real Estate – Esteban Arteaga is a 1972 Ford Ranchero owned by Mike Musky

• BEST – MUSTANG ‘64 – ‘66, sponsored by Harmonizing Humanity is a 1965 Ford Mustang owned by Paul Montesano

• BEST – MUSTANG ‘67 – ‘79, sponsored by John Hart Real Estate – Roxana Arteaga is a 1969 Mustang Fastback owned by Mr. HoldCroft

• BEST – T-BIRD ‘55 – ‘57, sponsored by Breakthrough SEO Marketing, Nelinia Varenas is a 1956 Mustang owned by James & Jon Dauro

• BEST – T-BIRD ‘58 – ‘79, sponsored by Marketsnag – Deb Machen is a 1964 Ford Thunderbird owned by Marvin Grimm

• BEST – EARLY CHEVY ‘41, sponsored by Javatini’s is a 1933 Chevy Coupe owned by Bob Nichols

• BEST – CHEVY ‘46 – ‘60, sponsored by Recharge at Electric is a 1957 Red Chevy Hardtop owned by Len Yorkes

• BEST – CHEVY ‘61 – ‘79, sponsored by Master 21 Realty is a 1969 Blue Chevy Camaro owned by Monte Greenspan

• BEST – CORVETTE ‘53 – ‘62 , sponsored by Flipside Boutique – Dave Antrim is a 1954 Corvette owned by Jack Strong

• BEST – CORVETTE ‘63 – ‘79 , sponsored by Wild Native – EJ Liston is a 1967 Corvette Coupe owned by Harry Lekites

• BEST – CONVERTIBLE ‘41 – ‘79, sponsored by American Beachside Brokers is a 1969 Chevy Camaro Convertible owned by Monte Greenspan

• BEST – MOPAR, sponsored by Neds House of Products is a 1969 Blue Barracuda owned by Angel Garido

• BEST – CLASSIC TRUCK ‘28 – ‘54, sponsored by Keller Williams – Deborah Bell is a 1934 Dark Green Ford owned by Dean Toso

• BEST – LATE TRUCK ‘55 – ‘79, sponsored by Ferguson Realty – Nat Ferguson is a 1972 Chevy C-10 Pickup owned by Brian Almas

• BEST – VOLKSWAGEN ‘66, sponsored by Keller Wiliams Deborah Bell is a Red Volkswagen Micro Bus owned by James Bell

• BEST – VOLKSWAGEN MODIFIED, sponsored by Shift Computer Services is a 1936 Convertible Volkswagen Bug owned by John and Jill Veltri

• BEST – PORSCHE, sponsored by Life Tree Prosperity – Scott Harrell is a 1956 Porsche 356 owned by Chris Mewes

• BEST – EUROPEAN, sponsored by Life Tree Prosperity – Scott Harrell is a 1970 MGB owned by Amanda Walker

• BEST – SPECIAL INTEREST, sponsored by Gangitano Law is a 1963 Fiat Jolly owned by Curt Chivers

• BEST – ANTIQUE, sponsored by Gangitano Law is a 1923 Ford T Flatbed Pickup owned by Dan Milton

• BEST – CUSTOM, sponsored by Bruster’s – Justin and Petra Miller is a 1965 Buick Riviera owned by Bill Price

• BEST – MUSCLE CAR, sponsored by Watersafe Swim School is a 1971 Plymouth Barracuda owned by Ray Algiehe

• BEST – CRUISER, sponsored by Encore Awards is a 1958 Mercury Commuter Wagon owned by Kathy Recupid

• BEST – STREET ROD, sponsored by Javatinis is a 1933 Chevy Coupe owned by Bob Nichols

• BEST – WOODY, sponsored by Westmont of Cypress – Christine Bird is a 1948 Mercury Woody owned by Mr. Marron

• MAYOR’S PICK, sponsored by SBPAC – Esther Kenyon is a ’66 Red Volkswagen Micro Bus owned by James Bell

• POLICE OFFICER’S PICK, sponsored by American Beachside Brokers is a 1957 Ford owned by Rick Crawford

• FIREFIGHTER’S PICK, sponsored by American Beachside Brokers is a 1957 Chevy Belaire owned by Steve Holiday

• FERGUSON REALTY PICK, sponsored by Ferguson Realty – Nat Ferguson is a 1956 Porsche 356 owned by Chris Mewiths

• G & M OIL COMPANY PICK G & M Oil Company 1970 Formula Firebird M Cruz

• OPGI PICK, sponsored by OPGI is a 1963 Pontiac Ventura owned by Tom Williamson

• SUN NEWSPAPER PICK, sponsored by Sun Newspaper is a 1960 Ford Thunderbird owned by Jim Klisanin

• MOTHERS MARKET PICK, sponsored by Mothers Market is a 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge owned by Kip Kula

• BOEING PICK, sponsored by Boeing is a 1969 Chevy Camaro owned by Nevill Ooms

• SEAL BEACH BEST OF SHOW, sponsored by Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce is a 1972 Chevy C-10 Pickup owned by Brian Almas

Leading this year’s Seal Beach Classic Car Show were Chair Brian Warner and Co-Chair Tim Way.

Joining the Car Show as chief judge was Darin Smith, local classic car builder at DWS Car Classics in Huntington Beach.

The 33rd Annual Seal Beach Classic Car Show was an official event of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce and could not be produced without the support of generous sponsors, including Title Sponsor G & M Oil, Original Parts Group, Farmers and Merchants Bank, Republic Services, Mother’s Market & Kitchen, the City of Seal Beach, Ferguson Realty, Sun Newspapers, Alamitos Eyecare, Anderson Brothers Design & Supply, Boeing and trophy sponsors listed above.

The Car Show is the largest fundraising event for the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce. It is not yet known how much money was raised this year. However, according to the Chamber’s 2019 IRS Form 990 (a public record), the car show for that tax year grossed $70,800. All 2019 Chamber fundraisers combined that year grossed $127, 924. There was no Car Show in 2020, due to the pandemic.

For more information, visit www.SealBeachChamber.org.

