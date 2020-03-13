Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce Car Show Postponed to Fall 2020

In alignment with the State of California and local government officials, the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce has postponed the 2020 Classic Car Show to a tentative date of October 17, according to a statement issued Friday afternoon, March 13. The Chamber produces the Seal Beach Classic Car Show. According to the statement, this decision was made as a precaution to reduce the possibility of Coronavirus community spread.

Earlier today, the City of Seal Beach declared a proclamation of local emergency due to potential public health impacts of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus). The emergency declaration supports measures to be taken to protect public health, safety and welfare within the City, including canceling large gatherings and events.

“Although it saddens us, in light of the current situation, and in order to maintain a safe environment for our community members, car show producers, volunteers, participants and the car show community at large, the decision to postpone to a Fall date was our best option at this time,” said Kori Deleon, president of the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Brian Warner, Chair of the 2020 Seal Beach Classic Car Show added, “We greatly appreciate our sponsors, vendors and car owners and could not make it happen without their patience and understanding. This was a difficult decision for the Car Show team, but one that was necessary for the health and safety of everyone involved.”

The Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce will provide communication updates as information becomes available, through email, social media channels and on their website.

For more information about the car show, visit the Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce website at www.sealbeachchamber.org.