Rossmoor lights up with kindness, good will

While gloom and doom prevailed for the first couple of days as the coronavirus took from all of us our daily routines, another type of virus quickly took over on the sidewalks and within the neighborhoods of Rossmoor.

According to Liz Deering, Assistant to the General Manager at Rossmoor Community Services District, the district has cancelled most official activities, yet the community has banded together.

She said both online and in person, there are a number of things going on in the community to spread hope and togetherness as residents have been very creative over the past week.

Here are some examples of what Rossmoor residents have done.

Rainbow Scavenger Hunt

Someone hid seven “Rainbows of Hope” on the odd number side of Paseo Bonita between Rossmoor and Bradbury as they invited the community to look “high and low” to find them. Whoever organized the content said they simply wanted “to spread some hope and adventure for the neighborhood kiddos.”

St. Patrick’s Day event

Some posted a series of leaflets with QR codes in the Rossmoor highlands and invited residents to “walk down Pine and Reagan and visit the park. Look for the green signs and use your device to scan the code for special messages. This was a fun activity for the kids.

Someone posted on NextDoor “A Prayer during Times of a Pandemic.”

The community ran a “Chalk the Walk” contest, inviting “sidewalk art” and “affirmations.” The posting reminded Rossmoor neighbors to…

See the good,

Look for the helpers,

Choose joy,

Be kind

We’re all in this together.

It simply concluded, “May we all be better humans after this.”