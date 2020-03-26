Outdoor Coronavirus closures in Seal Beach

What you need to know about the pier, beaches and parks

Green spaces available to the public as long as people practice social distancing

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from the original version that ran in the Sun print edition on Thursday, March 26.

Seal Beach’s pier, beaches, and playgrounds are off limits until further notice but access to green spaces in the city will be available to the public as long as people practice social distancing.

On Monday at 10 p.m., the city closed most public outdoor areas to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. As of March 25, Orange County had reported 187 coronavirus cases including one death.

The closures came after crowds flocked to the coast last weekend. Many were not adhering to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s order to practice social distancing.

“Although Governor Newsom’s stay at home order allows for outdoor activities such as walking and exercising, it specifies that everyone outside of one household should maintain a separation of at least six feet. As people congregate on our beaches and pier, the opportunity for the spread of infection is increased,” read a city press release announcing the closures.

On Wednesday, the city clarified that green spaces will be open, but park amenities like restrooms and athletic fields will be closed.

“The City recognizes the green areas within our parks are a vital part of the Seal Beach community,” Seal Beach Recreation Manager Tim Kelsey said in a press release.

Seal Beach Police Chief Phil Gonshak elaborated on the thinking behind the closures in an email to residents and The Sun on Tuesday.

“I want you to know the recommendation to take these drastic measures came from me, as your Chief of Police. I’m certain you can understand that if someone does actually pass away from COVID-19 in our beautiful city, which I live in as well, I would feel terrible and truly be ashamed for not doing my best to stop it – especially since I have the actual power to do so with these preventative measures. That would be a very heavy weight on my conscience and I hope you understand.”

So far, the Orange County Health Agency has not released the locations of coronavirus cases but that is expected to change this week.

On March 13, Seal Beach declared a proclamation of local emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The city noted its large population of people who are at high-risk for complications from coronavirus citing that 40% of city residents are over the age of 65.

Here’s what you need to know about the closures in town.

What public outdoor spaces are closed in Seal Beach?

All Beaches including Surfside Beach

Beach Parking Lots

Seal Beach Pier

Playgrounds/Tot Lot

All City park amenities including Community Centers, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts, Volleyball Courts, and Picnic Areas

Arbor Dog Park

Gum Grove Nature Park

Edison Park Community Garden

Public Restrooms

San Gabriel River Bike Path

What public outdoor spaces are open in Seal Beach?

Green spaces at city parks will be open including the Greenbelt in Old Town. But city officials encouraged everyone to practice social distancing while visiting them. “The Greenbelt is unlike our other parks since it is both a parkway and utility for getting to and from neighborhoods within Old Town,” a statement from the city read.

Does so much have to be closed?

On social media, some people questioned the extent of the closures, but most people expressed understanding with their disappointment. One post on the Seal Beach Police Department Facebook page read: “Not easy, but a wise decision. Thank you SBPD.” Another read: “I will miss our beach and parks but do understand! Thank you for keeping us safe(er)!”

One person asked about keeping things open for residents during the weekdays. The response from SBPD was: “Unfortunately no, this has to be an all or nothing approach.”

Chief Gonshak also addressed this in an email response to a request to keep the Edison Community Gardens open. “It is unfortunate we cannot [piecemeal] certain locations, as this decision is a wide casted net with the hope of releasing some of these restrictions in due time.”

Can we still go outside and exercise? Can I sit on a bench?

As long as you are practicing safe social distancing and meeting the local, state and county orders, you should be fine, according to city officials.

The SBPD Facebook page responded to a question from someone wanting to walk on the beach outside their home in Surfside this way: “The intent of this order is aimed at large groups. I’m not so much concerned with you on the beach as much as I am other people who see you and follow suit.”

How will the closures be enforced? Can I get fined?

You can expect to see Seal Beach Lifeguards and Seal Beach Police Department officers on normal patrol. You might hear an announcement from the loud speaker on the pier. But the SBPD says the focus will be on educating the public first.

“Our goal is not to be on the lookout for violators, but rather give warnings and education [to] the public,” SBPD Sgt. Nick Nicholas wrote in an email. “However, if our officers are challenged, we do have the authority to take enforcement action and issue citations or make arrests, if absolutely necessary.” The city cited California Health & Safety Code §120295 which says violators will be guilty of a misdemeanor which is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or by imprisonment for up to 90 days, or both.

“It is our sincere hope that by implementing these closures, the public will remain home, limit the spread of infection, and ultimately shorten the duration of this pandemic,” Sgt. Nicholas wrote.

Are other cities closing parks?

Neighboring cities have also shut down outdoor areas in response to coronavirus concerns. Long Beach closed its Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier and beachfront parking lots and restricted access to recreation areas. Huntington Beach and Newport Beach closed their piers and beachfront parking lots. Laguna Beach closed its beaches, parks, and recreation areas.

The Orange County Parks Service closed parking lots at its beaches and parks on Wednesday. In a statement, Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel said closing the parking lots would “act as a deterrent against large groups congregating.” But the county’s parks and beaches are still accessible. “We want our residents to go out and enjoy the fresh air and therefore our county beaches and parks will not be closed,” Steel said but also advised visitors to practice social distancing.

For now, State Park parking lots in Orange County are open. That includes Bolsa Chica State Beach and Huntington Beach State Beach.

For the latest on local closures, visit SealBeachca.gov.