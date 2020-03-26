Old Ranch donates 10K to Education Foundation

Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) was named a recipient of Old Ranch Country Club’s Fourth Annual Charity Classic held in November. LAEF was thrilled to find out they would receive $10,860.78 from the event to support the kids of Los Al.

The Charity event is a ClubCorp tradition in which members of the community participate in a one-day charity event. Since it began in 2007, the Charity Classic has donated more than $14.5 million dollars.

On March 13, Old Ranch’s General Manager, Frank Herrera presented LAEF with a check for $10,860.78. LAEF Executive Director Carrie Logue accepted the check along with Vice President Brian Leibl, Directors Felicia Gonzalez and Leanne Voigt, Emeritus Directors Theresa Blankenstein, Sean Payne and Dave Appling and LAEF Development Coordinator Lauren DeNinno.

“LAEF is grateful to have been named as a beneficiary of the event this year and so happy that Old Ranch Country Club chose to support the kids of the Los Alamitos Unified School District,”said LAEF Executive Director Carrie Logue. With support from community organizations such as Old Ranch, LAEF can continue to provide free after-school global language classes, support the salaries of district mental health counselors and continue promoting STEAM education and annual STEAM Fairs benefiting every student in every school within the Los Alamitos School District.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF provides significant funding for STEAM teachers and instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources, to impact all students. For additional information on LAEF, please call 562-799-4700 Extension 80424 or visit www.LAEF4Kids.org.