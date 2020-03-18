OC Health officer: Public Health Order is NOT an order to shelter in place

County to issue amended Health Officer’s Order

The March 17 order from County Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick was NOT an order to shelter in place. It is not a lockdown. It is important for all Orange County businesses to remain open while practicing social distancing consistent with the Governor’s guidance. However, following State guidelines, all bars and other establishments that serve alcohol and do not serve food shall close. All restaurants and other business establishments that serve food shall close all onsite dining. Pickup, delivery and drive thru services may remain open. It is important for all Orange County residents to read the order in its entirety.

Unfortunately, the order as written caused wide-spread confusion. In order to provide additional clarity requested by Orange County residents and businesses, the County will be issuing an amended Health Officer’s Order.

Should you have questions, contact the County of Orange Public Information Hotline at (714) 628-7085. Please do not call 9-1-1 unless it is an emergency.

For general information about COVID-19, please call the OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448, visithttp://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus, or follow the HCA on Facebook(@ochealthinfo) and Twitter (@ochealth).