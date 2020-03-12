Los Al wins Tournament of Champions

By Jerry Moreland

For the Sun

Each year Bullhead City, Arizona, hosts a softball Tournament of Champions showcasing some of the best teams on the west coast. Team play five games over 3 days (March 5-7), and for the sixth time, after winning all five games, the Griffins brought home the coveted trophy with their outstanding pitching and hitting. They won the semifinal game against Oro Valley, AZ., and the championship game against Crescenta Valley, Ca.

The pitching was led by Tyler Denhart (Sr.), pitching every inning of the semifinals and championship game. Pitchers Sydney Saldana, Bailey Taylor, and Taylor Johnson all helped get the Griffins through the first three games.

The Griffins’ bats were alive in every game. Several Griffins hit multiple homeruns lead by Sophia Nugent (Jr.), Diamond Sefe (So.), Jamie Sellers (Sr.), Carly Robbins (Sr.), and Giselle Alvarez (Fr.). Ali Belarde (Sr.) and Emma Sellers (Jr.) had multiple hit games and played outstanding defense. Erin Mendoza (Jr.) was the base stealing leader, and a threat anytime she was on base.

Other Griffins contributing to an amazing performance include Alex Riddle (Sr.), Taylor Squires (Jr.), Jazzy Santos (So.), Julianne Ronquillo (Jr.), Carly Limosnero (So.), Julie Holcomb (Fr.), Alexis Montez (Fr.), Mackenzie Ficke (Jr.), Taryn Clements (Fr.), Marisa Salazar (So.), Emma Haygood (So.) and Elyse Silva (Jr.).

Head Coach Rob Weil, Assistant coaches Aaron Kimura, Jimmy Costello, Hollie Hernandez, Janet Fettig, Sean Nierman, and Dara Nicholson along with Associate of Operations, Junior Jordan Manrique (Jr.) also made the trip. The Griffins have one of the best Sport Medicine Directors, John Hansen, who always accompanies the team on their away games with his student trainer assistants to ensure the players’ medical needs are well taken care of.

Head coach Rob Weil says that this is one of the most cohesive teams he has ever coached. Everyone gets along and supports each other.

The Griffins have a strong following of parents and grandparents as well as several interested locals. They all are looking forward to a very successful year. Follow the Griffins on their road to the CIF playoffs.