Long Beach sweeps Missouri Lindenwood

By Andrew Ficke

For the Sun

The California State University Long Beach Men’s Volleyball team (10-1) continued their dominance this season in last Friday’s game against Missouri’s Lindenwood University, shutting out the Lions in three sets at the Walter Pyramid.

While the scores to the matches were close, (25-20, 25-20, 25-23), it was Long Beach’s offense—hitting over .300 to the Lion’s .200—that secured their path to victory. The team was led by sophomore Spencer Oliver, as the outside hitter’s 11 kills and 2 Blocks helped secure an offensive advantage that contributed to Long Beach’s victory.

“My job is very easy when I have amazing guys [teammates],” Oliver said.

Oliver credited the teams “smooth” passing as a key reason for his effective hits during the game. Long Beach’s win adds to their already stunning record of 10-1, as they look to carry their momentum into their next two matches, both against UC Santa Barbara (14-2) on Thursday and Friday.

The two-time defending NCAA campion Long Beach is currently ranked 4th in National Standings to UC Santa Barbara’s 2nd, and will likely result in competitive matches from both Big West conference teams. Thursday’s game (3/13) will take place at the CSULB Walter Pyramid at 7 p.m.