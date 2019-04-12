Local publisher named as young leader by Editor & Publisher

Steven Remery, the group publisher of Orange County Neighborhood Newpapers, Inc. has been named as to the “future generation of young leaders” by Editor and Publisher Magazine.

In an article this week, the nation’s most prestigious newspaper publishing journal named “25 under 35” of the country’s most promising leaders of the newspaper industry’s future. The publication selected the 25 from nominations around the country.

“Working in today’s newspaper industry has its share of ups and downs, but the 25 young professionals featured here believe in the future of journalism,” said the Editor & Publisher cover article.

“It certainly is an honor to be chosen,” said Remery, noting that he looks forward to the challenges of the industry in the years ahead. “We are also grateful for the recognition it brings to OCNN and its parent company, Community Media Corporation,” said Remery. OCNN includes nine Los Angeles and Orange County publications, including the Sun, Event-News Enterprise, the Catalina Islander, among others.

“We have certainly seen how much our communities depend on their local papers,” said Remery, and “we look forward to a long future together.”

In addition, Remery thanked Community Media Corporation for the leadership opportunity offered to him by the organization.

Remery, 32, was named group publisher by the Community Media Corporation after shattering sales records while selling advertising for the Sun.

He was first named as general manager, then associate publisher before finally being named group publisher in November of 2017.