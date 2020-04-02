Lions eyeglass cleaning and prescription reading

From the safety of his home, Seal Beach Lion Gary Bean is cleaning, sorting and reading prescriptions of donated eyeglasses. A Lensometer is used to read the prescriptions of every lens. The glasses are then shipped to California Lions Friends in Sight where they will be used to give the Gift of Sight to those in need. With the extra free time, Lion Gary has been able to process more than 3,000 glasses in March.

Seal Beach Lions worked a CLFIS vision screening in Santa Ana on March 6 where more than 350 people were given eye exams by volunteer Optometrists and Ophthalmologists and other Lion volunteers. Eighteen Seal Beach Lions volunteered at this screening. As it turned out, due to the Coronavirus threat, this was the last vision screening until at least June.

For additional information about the Seal Beach Lions Club, contact Lion Scott Newton at 562-537-3955.