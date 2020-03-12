Leisure World, school district canceling events due to coronavirus

Updated 4:19 p.m., March 12.

Leisure World leaders and Los Alamitos Unified School District officials are canceling events due to the global Covid-19 situation.

In related news, today, March 12, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order that includes a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people.

• The Golden Rain Foundation—the non-profit that runs Seal Beach Leisure World—announced today, March 12, that the Foundation Board of Directors has collectively decided to “cancel GRF bus trips, events and Saturday night dances until June 1, 2020 or until such time these precautions are no longer requested on public health sites.”

• Andrew Pulver, superintendent of Los Alamitos Unified School District, sent a message to district parents today, March 12, that “we are canceling Open Houses, field trips (including Sacramento field trip, Nationals, etc.), Outdoor Science School, concerts and performances, parent nights, fundraising events and sporting events. Rossmoor Elementary is currently at OSS and will return tomorrow as scheduled. We also are cancelling use of District facilities by outside groups. “At this time, health officials are NOT recommending that we close schools.”



A March 11 message from Pulver said the district said, in part, ““We also are communicating to all our students and staff that if they have visited a country that the CDC has designated with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice, they must stay home for 14 days before coming back to school or work and report this to their principal even if they are not experiencing any illness symptoms. Currently, these countries include China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.

“Finally, while health officials are not recommending closure of any K-12 schools in Orange County, we are actively planning for how we would continue instruction even if students can’t come to school. Should that situation arise, please be assured we will stay in close communication with you on how that will work. At the same time, we also suggest families to think about their own preparedness for any potential school closures, such as:

“Arrangements for childcare for parents who must keep working.

“Employers’ policies for parents who must care for children.

“Internet access.

“Food and supplies needed to support kids at home full time.”

The following is a breif list of local closures:

In a Facebook posting, Run Seal Beach announced the cancellation of the 5K, 10K and Kids Fun Run scheduled for Saturday, March 28.

“At this time, the Run Seal Beach Board of Directors is evaluating options for a revised 2020 race date, along with registration refunds or deferrals processing. We ask for your patience as we work through different options in light of current unfortunate circumstances. Communication updates will be sent regularly via email and social media channels,” the post read.

Save Our Beach is cancelling its monthly scheduled beach clean-up that was slated for Saturday, March 21. In a posting on its Facebook page the group wrote: “We hope as things progress, we will be able to hold all regularly scheduled cleanups in the future, beginning April 18th.”

Seal Beach PONY Baseball League is temporarily suspending its season. The league uses the fields at J.H. McGaugh Elementary school and the Los Alamitos Unified School District has cancelled any use of its facilities by outside groups. “We will do our best to closely monitor the situation, and keep you apprised of all future developments as they are received,” a post on the leagues Facebook page read.

The Orange County Public Libraries, including the Mary Wilson and the Los Alamitos-Rossmoor branches, are open to the public at this time. However, “all scheduled programming (Storytime, Craft Programs, Book Clubs, etc.) are cancelled through the end of April. Please be advised that all manipulatives, toys, public puzzles, crayons, Legos and other items will not be available for public use until further notice,” according to a message on Facebook from Mary Wilson Library’s Children’s Librarian, Jenna Kanter. All events are also cancelled at the Los Alamitos-Rossmoor branch through April 30. The Friends of the Los Alamitos-Rossmoor Library Bookstore will also be closed for that period and no donations of books or magazines will be accepted.

The Sun will update this story as it develops.

Jeannette Andruss contributed to this story.