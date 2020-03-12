Griffins capture Millikan Tournament

Pictured, (back row) are Head Coach Katie Kelly, Adam Masura, Beck Weber, Aidan Schulten, Race Kaiser, Eric Weissinger, Ashton Sharp, Carson Denyer, Tobias Murphree, Josh Lorenz, Gio Paduano, Spencer Griggs, Noah Sanacore, Noah Roberts and Assistant Coach Mike Ma. Front Row: Troy Bamberg, Trevor Hart and Justin Kim. Courtesy photo

The Los Alamitos High boys varsity volleyball team captured the Millikan Tournament championship on Saturday, finishing the tourney with a perfect 6-0 record.

The team “fought hard” to best Long Beach Poly, Long Beach Wilson, Millikan and Lakewood throughout the day’s action.

Two players from the Griffins were singled out for special honors, including Eric Weissinger, who was named Most Valuable Player and Tobias Murphree, who was named to the All-Tournament team.

The Griffins host a big match on March 18, when they will host Corona del Mar, at 5:30 p.m. at the Los Alamitos High gym.

