Governor issues orders to stay at home

At 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued directions to California residents to stay at home unless they are participating in essential functions like purchasing food or meeting other “essential needs.” We will review the order to evaluate its impact on our community. The County of Orange’s existing order states that any conflicting or more restrictive orders will supersede it. The recommendation is to follow existing guidelines with the addition of the Governor’s direction to stay at home unless you are participating in essential functions.

Residents are encouraged to practice good health hygiene, which includes washing your hands, staying home if you are sick, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve (not hands). Practice social distancing whenever possible by keeping a distance of six feet between yourself and others.

For general information about COVID-19, call the OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448, or visit http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus.