Governor issues orders to stay at home

By
OC Emergency Operations Center
-
0
3213
This public domain illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. In this view, the protein particles E, S and M, also located on the outer surface of the particle, have all been labeled as well. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Artwork by Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM

At 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 19, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued directions to California residents to stay at home unless they are participating in essential functions like purchasing food or meeting other “essential needs.” We will review the order to evaluate its impact on our community. The County of Orange’s existing order states that any conflicting or more restrictive orders will supersede it. The recommendation is to follow existing guidelines with the addition of the Governor’s direction to stay at home unless you are participating in essential functions.

Residents are encouraged to practice good health hygiene, which includes washing your hands, staying home if you are sick, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve (not hands). Practice social distancing whenever possible by keeping a distance of six feet between yourself and others.

For general information about COVID-19, call the OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Health Referral Line at (800) 564-8448, or visit http://www.ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR