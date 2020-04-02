Failure to advocate for self-made masks was misguided

Health Column

In the 1970’s at the School of Public Health in Berkeley we all patted ourselves on the back for having eliminated all major infectious diseases in the United States. Little did we epidemiologists know then that an AIDS epidemic was on the horizon, followed by more infectious diseases, and now a crisis pandemic COVID19.

Contributing factors to disease, including COVID19 are: the agent or true cause of the disease, the host meaning “us,” and the environment external to the agent and host. Applying this public health model to COVID19, mitigation any one of these three factors could stop disease spread but more importantly prevent disease.

What can we do to prevent the spread? We could destroy the virus. We could make the host immune (through vaccination). We could alter the environment so that host and agent don’t meet. I am reminded of a classic epidemiological study going back to 1854 in London. Cholera cases were observed to cluster amongst those who drank well water coming from the Broad Street pump. By studying a location map of cases Dr. John Snow found the probable source. Further investigation led to one simple act to stop spread— the removal of the handle from that Broad Street pump! The outbreak was contained. This decisive action was based on the social patterns of the epidemic and not on any advanced knowledge of medicine. In this COVID19 epidemic where is our Broad Street pump?

I am disappointed that Federal advisories were not more proactive for intercepting agent to host infection. We heard over and over again to keep a six-foot distance between each other. All well and good but very difficult to get complete cooperation especially when we were also informed this virus was most deadly for older people. That may be true, but the message should have been that all ages are at risk— which is also true.

We heard— wash your hands— excellent advice. Clean, wash, disinfect. What didn’t we hear? To use face masks. Was that because face masks are so desperately needed by medical professionals? Yes, purchase of commercially available masks is discouraged.

I contend that failure to advocate self-made face masks was misguided. The Chinese Center for Disease Control agrees with me, and now our own CDC is considering recommending use too. Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan residents are expected to be socially responsible, to wear masks. Even if only 50% effective, masks do provide some protection from droplet infections. (Medical grade masks are generally over 90% effective).

And I wish that our early Federal directive would have trusted that people could make their own masks: to wear one when going into any public place— grocery shopping, doctor’s offices, etc. Especially in elevators! But it’s not too late to protect yourself and others. Follow ALL the Federal guidelines. In addition, if everyone wears a mask, we will all be better protected particularly since carriers of the virus may appear asymptomatic.

Here’s an easy way to make your own mask. Way better than nothing! Get a tightly woven 12-inch square cloth or a micro-fiber towel. Some can be purchased ready-made in bulk. Fold into a triangle. No sewing required: tie two short shoelaces to the bandana ends. Make sure you have enough string remaining to tie together behind your head. Make several of these and wash them after use. And certainly, there are many other mask designs on the internet. I, for one, will wear one.

Yes, you might look strange. But, you will be protecting yourself and others to some degree. Too bad it’s not as easy as removing the handle from a pump. Let’s intervene at the host level— protect ourselves and others who cross our airspace. And remember to wash your hands.

Note: Anne Seifert, M.P.H., Ph.D. Is a 23-year resident of Seal Beach. A graduate of U.C. Berkeley School of Public Health and Smith College, she is an author, and speaker on good health. Contact: www.dranne.org