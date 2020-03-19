Ed Foundation Announces Launch of LAEFtv

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) announced the launch of LAEFtv: video enrichment lessons that will be posted and available to stream each weekday afternoon. The first episode was available on Monday, March 16, which was the first day of school closures in Los Alamitos Unified School District.

“Once I knew school closures were imminent, the idea of LAEFtv sprang to mind! In these unprecedented times, I wanted to bring a little spark of joy, fun and enrichment to our community,” said LAEF Executive Director Carrie Logue.

The first episode of LAEFtv features Logue and her 2nd grade daughter demonstrating four activities for kids and families. Within five hours of the video being posted on YouTube and shared on LAEF’s Facebook and Instagram pages, the episode has nearly 700 views.

Logue, LAEF Programs Manager Mike Kahn and LAEF Community Outreach Specialist Deb Machen are collaborating on episode production and will be bringing lessons from many LAEF instructors in a vast array of subjects in the coming weeks.

“Los Al USD Superintendent Dr. Andrew Pulver has notified families that schools will be closed for at least two weeks. We will work hard to provide a LAEFtv episode on each school day of the school closures,” said Logue.

The LAEF staff has already scheduled video shoots for lessons in STEM, cooking, art, science, Spanish and mindfulness. Videos in martial arts, dance, gardening and cheer are also in the works.

To see episodes of LAEFtv, visit the YouTube channel (LAEF: LosAlEdFoundation) or LAEF4Kids.org/LAEFtv.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades Pre-K to 12. LAEF impacts all students by providing significant funding for STEAM teachers and instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources. For more information, visit www.LAEF4kids.org or call (562) 799-4700 Extension 80424 today.