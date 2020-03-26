COVID-19 Shutdown likely to leave no one unaffected

Teditorial

St. Patrick’s Day came and went in Seal Beach and the traditional party on Main Street was in lockdown. Businesses and people are finding ways to cope, but this crisis is likely to have long-term effects for many. On St. Patrick’s Day, while the decision to close was not easy, but it was one many local businesses knew had to be taken.

Sean Byrne, General Manager at O’Malley’s on Main, said on St. Patrick’s Day that there seemed to be a general consensus among local businesses, especially restaurants, that limiting gatherings had become a safety issue, “so we leaned that way,” Byrne said.

St. Patrick’s Day is the busiest day of the year for O’Malley’s, said Byrne, who’s been with the restaurant for five years. Tom Rowe, owner of The Abbey also pointed out that St. Patrick’s Day is traditionally the start of the spring and summer season. It leads into Run Seal Beach and the Car Show, which bring in thousands of visitors on those days and floods the streets with potential shoppers and diners.

As this shutdown is extended and lingers, the impacts are hard to predict. Businesses are scrambling to stay afloat and workers are dealing with the loss of income.

“I think we’re all scrambling,” Rowe said.

The loss of tax revenue also puts the city in a bind as it tries to plan for providing services with the loss at least a couple of big paychecks. City staff have already begun trying to formulate a plan, but the uncertainties are almost as big a hurdle as the virus itself.

“The City is actively compiling and analyzing data; however, there are a number of local, county, state, and federal economic variables that are unknown at this time. When we have a better gauge on these variables, we can make more appropriate assumptions and recommendations,” Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos said.

Rowe also noted the late call in shutting down businesses. His concern was that the decision could have been made several days prior. The call for closures came right up against St. Patrick’s Day and many businesses had loaded up on inventory in preparation for the event.

Businesses are slowly finding ways to bring in some revenue, with take-out meals and online ordering, but the cost of doing business outweighs the benefits of those plans in the long term. And if the stoppage lingers into a 90-day need, there needs to be more concessions if businesses are going to survive.

“I don’t know how to come back from that,” Rowe said of a long-term shutdown.

There are plans for unemployment and small business loans through the Small Business Association, but the sudden influx of people trying to get in line for those services, seems to be creating a log jam.

“Effective immediately, Orange County small businesses affected by COVID-19 are eligible for the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program,” said Congressman Harley Rouda, in a statement last week. “I was proud to vote for a bipartisan package to ensure that our local small businesses will be able to access $7 billion in low-interest loans. Through this program, each eligible business can receive up to $2 million in working capital loans to help overcome temporary loss of revenue.”

Rowe said he’s been looking into those loans, but has run into difficulties getting set up. He also said that there needs to be concessions across the board, to make this situation manageable. Suppliers, television providers, insurance companies, etc. would all have to allow for suspension of services, without making it difficult for businesses to restart.

Or, to paraphrase a line from the movie, “Full Metal Jacket,” – It’s a huge crap sandwich and we’re all gonna have to take a bite.

