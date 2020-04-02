Council to meet weekly in closed session

Three council members have confirmed that the Seal Beach City Council will be meeting in special sessions weekly. The meetings will be closed sessions, meaning closed to the public, and held by teleconferencing. For the last two meetings, the public has been able make comments by email. California law allows governments to call special meetings on short notice. The law also allows some issues, such as lawsuits, labor negotiations, and real estate matters, to be discussed in closed session—meaning the public doesn’t hear what the council members say to one another. (For news from this week’s meeting, see page 8) “As to the discussion regarding COVID-19 issue, the City Council took no reportable action,” wrote City Attorney Craig Steele in an April 1 email to the Sun.

For example, Seal Beach City Council met in closed session this week, on Tuesday, March 31, and last week on Thursday, March 26. The council meetings have been held by teleconference since March 19 in order to maintain social distancing between public officials. The March 31 meeting also included discussion of possible litigation.

The city has issued notices the day before each meeting, which have been called by Mayor Schelly Sustarsic.

It is not yet clear if the council will be meeting on a regular date—though the calendar on the city’s web page lists regularly scheduled council meetings set for 7 p.m., Monday, April 13, and Monday, April 27.

“The Council will receive a briefing on Thursday, but I do not believe that we have specific dates set for the following weeks,” wrote Mayor Schelly Sustarsic in a March 30 email to the Sun.

In a follow-up email, Sustarsic wrote: “Communication from the public will be handled the same way as last week.”

Last week, the council took public comments by email only. The email address for sending public comments to the council is: gharper@sealbeachca.gov.

State law still requires councils to allow public comment. Last week and this, the public commented by email. Those emails are considered public record. That means anyone with internet services can find them, read them, and share the information.

Last week’s comments came from residents calling for the reopening of the gardens in Edison Park to members of the public. Advocates for the reopening believe this can be done in compliance with “social distancing” that is seen as a way to slow the spread of the Novel Cornavirus that causes COVID-19. (See story, page 8)

“As you know, the City Council will be meeting weekly now in closed session to discuss things like this,” wrote District Two Councilman Thomas Moore in a March 30 email.

District One Councilman Joe Kalmick also confirmed that the council would be meeting in closed session weekly.

He said it was too cumbersome to set up teleconforncing for the public.

He said Seal Beach may have to come up with some more elaborate public comment procedure.

Kalmick also said the city can’t go into closed sessions forever.

Kalmick said the city isn’t trying to be secretive. He said staff was looking into whatever open-ended issues the city is facing.

Kalmick said there was nothing going on that the public didn’t already know about. According to Kalmick, they are focused on keeping people alive. (Some members of the public have accused the news media of overstating the Coronavirus crisis and fear-mongering.)

He said the council was not talking about the pool project any more. The council was not talking about the Main Street revitalization.

Kalmick said the council should start talking about what to do after COVID-19 soon rather than later. He said the city needs sooner than later to look at its business infrastructure and see whether Seal Beach needs to change the municipal code.

The notices for both last week’s special meeting and this week’s listed a “Conference with Chief of Police and City Attorney regarding potential threats to the security of public facilities and essential public services posed by the spread of the COVID-19 virus pursuant to Government Code Section 54957(a).”