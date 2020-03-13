City of Seal Beach proclaims local emergency

Seal Beach has declared a proclamation of local emergency due to potential public health impacts of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), according to a statement issued by the city government. The emergency declaration supports measures to be taken to protect public health, safety and welfare within the city.

The city may require supplemental assistance if the severity of the event goes beyond the capabilities of local resources. The emergency declaration enables the city to call in additional resources which may be necessary. The actions by the city are in line with what other local and regional agencies are considering or have enacted as a preventative measure to decrease the risk of community spread of Coronavirus in their communities.

Seal Beach has a large population of those who are at high risk for Coronavirus. Of the 24,119 Seal Beach residents (US Census 2019), 9,479 or approximately 40% are over the age of 65. Due to the Leisure World community, multiple nursing homes and chronic-care facilities within the city, and the proximity to Long Beach where at least four cases have been reported, and Los Angeles County where at least 20 cases have been reported, it is in the best interest of the city of Seal Beach to declare a local emergency.

As a precaution to reduce community spread of Coronavirus, the city is implementing temporary changes to city operations effective 8 a.m. on Friday, March 13. The changes to operations will be in place through the end of March or until further notice.

“The decision to make the changes was made after much deliberation and in response to local, state and federal agencies directions to reduce community spread,” said Mayor Schelly Sustarsic. “Currently there are no reported cases of Coronavirus in Seal Beach, however, we feel it is our responsibility to help keep our community and our employees safe.”

According to the city’s statement, officials are sympathetic to the concerns of the public and they are constantly assessing the evolving circumstances and evaluating how we will provide government services. According to the city’s statement, their goal is to remain responsive to the community’s needs and to ensure the safety, security, health and well-being for all in Seal Beach.

The temporary changes to city operations are as follows:

City facilities

All city facilities, including City Hall, the Seal Beach Center, Marina Community Center, Tennis Center, McGaugh gym and pool, North Seal Beach Community Center and Zoeter Softball Facility will be closed to the public. However, city operations will continue to operate with staff available to provide services and answer questions by phone and email.

City services

All services requiring in-person visits or public counter assistance will be handled by phone, email and in certain circumstances in-person (appointment only).

City events and recreation classes

All city events and recreation classes and programs planned for the remainder of March will be canceled or rescheduled to a future date. All special events will be cancelled through April.

City meetings

City Council and city commission meetings scheduled in March will take place as planned. As an alternative to attending, members of the public will be able to access a taped recording by tuning into the City’s government access channel, SBTV-3, or visiting the City’s website at www.sealbeachca.gov.

“Police officers will respond to any and all calls for service for which the public has an urgent need to handle in person. If law enforcement can handle your call for service telephonically, please tell the dispatcher when calling. An officer will call you back as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding. We will get through this as a community” said Chief of Police Philip Gonshak.

For more information and the latest status of city services, visit the city website at www.sealbeachca.gov. Updates will be shared regularly through the city’s website and available by calling the City Hall’s main phone line at 562-431-2527.

City officials encourage community members to help protect themselves as they would during any cold or flu season:

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds

When unable to wash your hands, use an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others

Cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing

The city will continue to keep residents informed with updates to the city website at www.sealbeachca.gov as information becomes available.

Other sources of information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus) include:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/events-as-they-happen