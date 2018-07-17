Traffic construction scheduled for July 19-20 near Shops at Rossmoor

Orange County Sanitation District work crews will be working near the Shops at Rossmoor center (which is actually in Seal Beach) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday, July 19-20.

The City of Seal Beach has issued a permit to the Orange County Sanitation District which allows their contractor to perform exploratory excavation along northbound Seal Beach Boulevard between the intersections of Rossmoor Center Way and Bradbury Road. This work is required to facilitate their design efforts for a major regional sewer replacement project.

This construction work is schedule to start this Thursday, July 19, and be completed by Friday July 20. The hours of construction will be restricted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Northbound traffic lanes will be narrowed to one-lane of through traffic within this reach of Seal Beach Blvd. The southbound lanes are unaffected. This work is anticipated to cause significant traffic slowing and delays in the area of the Shops at Rossmoor.