Sunset Beach Pancake Breakfast brings the community together

More than 200 hungry locals enjoyed the all-you-can-eat, 55th Annual Sunset Beach Pancake Breakfast last Saturday, July 14. It also featured Disaster Preparedness, with representatives from the Huntington Beach Fire Department, HB Community Emergency Response Team and the American Red Cross.

“Many look forward to this event and not only get to have a great breakfast but learn to be prepared in emergencies,” said Mike Van Voorhis, a former volunteer Sunset Beach firefighter, who’s president of the Community Association. “There’s a real caring camaraderie here and the locals love coming together.”

The special pancake mix for the fun event, which was held at The Nobles Family Community Center, was donated by Sunset Beach’s Woody’s Diner.