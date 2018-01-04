Friday is the deadline to register for Seal Beach Pony baseball. Opening day has been set for Feb. 3, with games scheduled most Saturdays through May 12.



According to organizers, registration numbers for the upcoming year have been exceptional across all age brackets. At least six teams will be formed in each division (T-Ball, Shetland, Pinto and Mustang). Registration remains open through Jan. 5 at www.sbpony.com.



The “Snack Shack” will serve hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza, and essentials. All proceeds from food sales are donated to the league. Seal Beach Pony is a 501c3 non-profit youth baseball league that strives for excellence through hard work and determination.



The league is open to boys and girls, ages 3-9.



The league is here to make lasting childhood memories, life lessons, and most of all, have a lot of fun. Pony serves Seal Beach locals as well as neighboring cities.



For information on how to contribute to the league, email president@sbpony.com.