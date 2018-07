By

Tweet on Twitter

Share on Facebook

Seal Beach Pony Mustang team captured the Central Region Section Championship at Dana Point on Sunday, July 8.

Pictured left to right, top Coaches Eric Daughtery, Joe Uribe, Mike Wurmlinger and Jay Hunter. Middle: Ethan Blanco, Jake McMillan, Hudson Binder, Tim Wurmlinger, Ryder Buonassissi, Tim Landis, Matt Leer, Max Denny. Bottom: Lucas Alfaro-Chuan, Damen Daughtery, Travis Howard, Stone Hunter, Brayden Jones.