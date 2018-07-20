Republic Services to showcase organic recycling at the Fish Fry

Thanks to the presenting sponsorship and on-going partnership with the Seal Beach Lions Club and Republic Services a new component is being added to the Fish Fry.

Through Manuel J. Gouveia, Municipal Relationship Manager for Republic Services said, “In California, organic waste diversion isn’t just a good idea anymore; it’s the law. State Law (Assembly Bill 1826) requires businesses and apartment complexes that generate a certain amount of organic waste (such as food waste and green waste) to participate in an organic waste recycling program.”

The Lions Club International has identified the environment as a critical service activity for Lions of the world. Further, as the longest running community special event, the Seal Beach Lions are stepping up at the Fish Fry to showcase with Republic Services how this will work.

Immediate Past President Seth Eaker said, “as the nation moves to a more sustainable future, this requirement will change how you dispose of organic waste. As a resident and business owner, it is essential to partner with Republic to ensure our compliance and Manny has been an incredible, positive resource. I am excited to see how much of an impact we can make in educating and being proactive in protecting our environment and working together as Lions and citizens.”

The City of Seal Beach does need to comply with some type of approved food waste recycling program to comply with AB 1826 mandatory commercial organics recycling. Several models have been done which provide options for the City and community by Republic Services to assist businesses who are required to participate.

If interested, just take your uneaten food and trash over to the Republic booth inside the Fish Fry, and you can start being part of the solution. Sometimes it only takes a little information to understand how each of us individually can make a difference. Finally, Manny will be present to provide answers and material about organic waste and other forms of recycling.

To learn more about Republic Services’ organics recycling programs, please visit: http://local.republicservices.com/site/los-angeles-ca/resources#organics