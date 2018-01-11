Rossmoor Los Alamitos Republican Women Federated, which serves northwest Orange County and greater Long Beach, is planning a celebration at the Cypress Courtyard Marriott on Saturday, Jan. 20, to mark the one-year anniversary of the inauguration of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.



Beginning at 9:30 a.m. with an Oval Office-like buffet breakfast, members and guests will hear Malcolm McGough who was the California Political and Field Operations Director for Trump/Pence campaign.



“If we were to celebrate all of President Trump’s first-year successes, our meeting would last for weeks,” said VP Membership Doris Castillo George, who flew to Washington, D.C. with her husband to attend the inauguration.



Following McGough’s presentation, members and guests will design Valentine cards for blind and visually-impaired veterans at the Blind Rehabilitation Center in Long Beach. The meeting is just $20 for members and first-time guests and includes the breakfast buffet.



To make your reservation contact Chris Barnes at Chris.Barnes4727@gmail or 562-865-3258.