• 350 Main Street: Bob Griffith, owner of PCH & Main, reports that he is speaking with the next business that will occupy the former site of Doc’s Pies.



He said he was not at liberty to provide more information.



• City Park/former DPW property: According to Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos, there’s no news to report on the site of the future city park on the former DWP property. Currently, the Bay City Partners must build a park and turn it over to the city before they can begin developing housing on the the BCP’s portion of the land once owned by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. The last time the Sun contacted Ed Selich, the Bay City Partner’s project manager, he said there was nothing new to report.



As previously reported, if construction does not begin on the project by March 2018, the coastal developent permit will expire and the owner might have to begin the permit application process anew.



• City Finances: Gallegos said City Finance Director Victoria Beatley is working on a financial plan for the city.



According to the Jan. 22 staff report on the city’s Strategic Objectives, the report is scheduled to be completed by Feb. 1.



• The business of business: From the perspective of sales tax revenue, Gallegos said the Shops at Rossmoor Center is where there is room for growth. He said you could argue that technology is having an impact on brick and mortar stores. “I don’t know if we’ll have a Black Friday like we’ve had before.”



Gallegos said some businesses on Main Street are doing well and some are not.



“I have faith in our business community that they’ll come up with innovative ways to work with customers,” he said.



“The one thing the online retailers don’t have is the conversation,” Gallegos said.



• Left over Christmas trees: A Seal Beach resident recently spied a dried up Christmas tree in the alley between Fifth and Fourth streets. Gallegos said Republic Services would be notified.



• Oli revenue consultant: City staff is still negotiating a contrct with the oil revenue consultant, according to the latest staff report on the Strategic Objectives of the city of Seal Beach. The city is looking to oil revenues to help pay for more police officers.



• Police news: Speaking of more police officers. the police chief’s report on increasing police staffing is now expected by March 1.



• State Lands lease for beach area: City staff currently expects to have a lease agreement with the Department of State Lands for the beach area and beach facilities (including the land on which the city pier stands) by March 1. • Water rates: The city is expected to look at water and sewer rate increases by March 1.



• Lifeguard news: Seal Beach Marine Safety (Lifeguard) Chief Joe Bailey is scheduled to develop a new summer Lifeguard deployment plan by March 1.



If you have a question about a continuing issue, email Associate Editor Charles M. Kelly at editor2@sunnews.org.