A 12-unit hotel has been proposed to replace the former Sunset Beach Car Wash on Pacific Coast Highway. The Huntington Beach Planning Commission study session has examined the proposal, which includes a 1,800 square-foot commercial tenant space on the ground floor.



The Planning Commission will vote on the project at its regular meeting, 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 8, in the Huntington Beach Council Chambers, at 2000 Main St. The public is invited to speak on the proposal. Mike Van Voorhis, President of The Sunset Beach Community Association, said he likes the idea of having another beach hotel that will bring more revenue into the city.



For more information, contact Lindsay Ortega, project planner for the city of Huntington Beach at 714-536-5271.