A member of the Citizens Ad Hoc Fire Services Advisory Committee resigned recently. The city of Seal Beach is looking for someone to fill his seat, preferably a Leisure World resident who lives in Council District 5 and has a background in emergency services. Warren Hartley, of District Two, was selected to represent Leisure World when no one from District 5 was available to serve on the committee.



Hartley’s resignation became effective Dec. 4.



According to a recent statement issued by the city, “Applicants are to have knowledge, education or experience in the delivery of fire or emergency medical services. The purpose and goal of the Committee is to review, analyze and recommend funding options for the current and/or alternative fire and emergency services.”



The current members of the committee are, as previously reported:



• District One (Old Town and Surfside): Joe Kalmick, a Main Street businessman before his recent retirement, is a former volunteer firefighter. Kalmick was one of three District One residents to apply to the fire committee. Kalmick ran for City Council in 2010, but lost a runoff election to current Councilwoman Ellery Deaton in 2011.



• District Two (College Park West, Rossmoor Center, and Leisure World): Michael Maronta is the retired CEO of an engineering and construction firm. He is the chief tactical officer for the local Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Service.



• District Three (Bridgeport, the Coves, Heron Pointe, and the Hill): Michael Garofano is a 25-year veteran of the fire service. According to his resume, he has been a captain and an acting administrative chief in the Hermosa Beach Fire Department for the past eight years. Garofano has been a licensed paramedic for 23 years.



• District Four (College Park East and Old Ranch Town Center): Thom Thomas, the only District Four resident to apply to the committee, is a retired businessman with 40 years of management and transportation experience.



According to his resume, after he graduated high school he was a volunteer firefighter in Fairfax County, Virgina, for five years. He was also a reserve police officer in Long Beach and Seal Beach.



• District Five (Leisure World): vacant.