The California Coastal Commission issued a Coastal Development Permit last week for the First Street property on the San Gabrielle River that was once owned by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. District One Councilwoman Ellery Deaton announced the news at Monday night’s council meeting, saying the permit was issued just days before the property owners would have to request a second extension. Deaton pointed out that the Coastal Commission approved the permit in August 2015.



The Sun obtained a copy of the permit, which was issued Friday, Feb. 23. The permit was set to expire on March 12, according to Sarah Christie, legislative Director for the Coastal Commission.



In October 2017, Ed Selich, the project manager for development, said he has provided the Coastal Commission with everything it requires to issue a Coastal Development Permit



The developers, the Bay City Partners, will be required under the permit to build a 6.4 acre passive park (at their expense) and turn it over to the city before they can begin building “Ocean Place,” 28 lots for residential homes.



(The Coastal Commission required four of the originally approved 32 lots to be set aside for overnight lodging.)



In 2015, Coastal staff had recommended the application be denied. Coastal staff also opposed the application that came before the commission in 2013. But the commission approved final conditions for the project in 2015.



The Development Permit would have expired in March 2017, but the deadline was extended to March 2018.



Opponents of the project have historically favored a previous version of the specific plan for the site, which called for a 150-room hotel and 70 percent open space. The borders of the project area, and the definition of that 70 percent open space, had been disputed for years.



The original specific plan, approved more than three decades ago, called for a larger hotel than 150 rooms. Bay City Partners bought the land in 2003. In July 2012, the City Council unanimously approved changing the zoning to allow residential development.