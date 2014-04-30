Last week, the Sun reported that the city’s Beverly Manor Water Facility was back online after about four years.



This week, the city of Seal Beach provided the following timeline to explain why the project took so long.



The city of Seal Beach operates the Beverly Manor Water Facility, a domestic water facility located at 3131 North Gate Rd.



This water facility consists of a water supply well, booster pump station, and 3.8 million gallon water reservoir. This reservoir is one of two in the city.



The reservoir was initially constructed in 1968 with a corrugated aluminum roof cover that assisted with water quality and reduced evaporation of the water.



On April 30, 2014, a large wind event came through Seal Beach and a portion of the reservoir roof structure blew into the neighboring property.



Approximately 60-70 percent of the roof structure remained in place, which posed an immediate safety concern as high winds were persisting at that time.



Accordingly, city staff, with help from various consultants, began an emergency clean-up of the site and removal of the remaining roof structure.



Given that this facility is an integral component to the city’s public water system, an analysis was immediately begun to replace the damaged roof structure with a new roof structure that would meet today’s more rigorous and stringent building codes. The first step in replacing the roof structure was to initiate a study that assessed various types of roofing structures and ultimately make a recommendation on a preferred roof structure for this particular type of reservoir configuration.



Once the structure type was determined, a design was completed so that the project could be advertised for construction bids. Simultaneously with these activities, staff worked with the California Joint Powers Insurance Authority and filed a claim under their emergency procedures process. The Insurance Authority agreed that all impacts as a result of the wind damage occurring on April 30, 2014 would be fully covered under the city’s insurance.



Construction of the new roof structure was bid directly by the Insurance Authority and awarded to the Belfort USA Group. The project was completed by summer 2016.



Shortly after completion of the project, Orange County Transportation Authority’s design team for the 405 freeway widening project informed the city that certain utility lines needed to be relocated due to the freeway widening project. The Transportation Authority was coordinating with all the utility companies in the adjacent area of the Beverly Manor Water Facility site. The Transportation Authority informed the city that they may need to relocate gas lines onto city property and were unsure of the exact locations of the lines.



For over a year, the Transportation Authority, the Southern California Gas Company, Long Beach Gas Co. and the city had been coordinating with Caltrans (the California Department of Transportation) on the final relocation alignment of the gas lines.



As a result of this potential the Transportation Authority work within the Beverly Manor Water Facility site, the city staff elected to keep this facility off line until the Transportation Authority’s final determination which was received toward the end of 2017.



The Transportation Authority’s final determination was that a utility easement through the Beverly Manor Water Facility site would not be required. With this final determination, city staff initiated start up procedures to bring the Beverly Manor Water Facility back on line.



As of April 2018, the Beverly Manor Water Facility was once again fully operational.



Steve Myrter is the director of the Seal Beach Public Works Department.