In what Catherine Petit describes as her third life, she travels to Spain, falls in love with the country and then published a 200-page book to share the experience.



The book, entitled “Adventures in Spain,” chronicles her travels around the country, in word and full color photos, and recounts her feelings, reflections and history of the places she visited.



“When I went to Spain, I fell in love with the country,” she said. “I felt as if I had returned home, and I wanted to share every place I went with everyone.”



“Feeling safe everywhere I went walking, even getting lost, I loved every minute I spent in Spain. The cathedrals, the churches, the museums and their parks. The more I saw of Spain, the more I needed to share my pictures and experiences,” said Petit.



What makes the story more compelling, perhaps, is Petit’s story. Many years before writing the book, according to her own words, she was living in a “self-imposed cave.”



She calls the current period her “third life,” the first being her childhood, the second with her husband of 36 years, who died after five years of her taking care of him.



“My life was within four walls,” she said. At her brother’s urging to find the courage to emerge from her self-imposed exile, she said it took three steps to finally make it happen.



The first was when she purchased a book entitled “A thousand places to see before you die,” the second was the fact that “every time I opened it, it opened to Spain,” and finally, she got on a plane to Spain, where at first, she felt “frightened and lost.”



But then, during her first day in Madrid, once she entered the hotel to check in, everything changed. Not only did she feel comfortable, but she knew immediately that “I’d be back.”



Petit has indeed since returned to Spain, more than once, and her book is filled not only with 350 photos and an excellent look at Spain, but a story of courage and self-fulfillment that many readers will surely find relevant to their own lives. The book is available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.