Volunteers make life better, whether they’re cleaning parking lots, greeting people or helping find seats. Each Sunday, more than 15 people volunteer to welcome guests and help them sit together at Calvary Chapel of the Harbour.



“It’s a great way to not only meet everyone but learn their names,” said Dr. Steve Sollitt, a local dentist, assistant pastor and longtime greeter. “There’s a real joy in helping others. Sometimes even a smile really helps make a difference in a person’s life. Everyone needs friendship and there’s a real camaraderie and a family feel in coming together.”



“I love being a greeter,” said J.J. Hawkins, who’s also active in the new woman’s ministry. “You really get to know people and can often assist them the moment you see them.” J.J.and her husband, Stephen Hawkins, are longtime greeters, who take a sincere interest in working to better the lives of those around them.



“Feeling the warmth of a greeter’s smile and welcome gives me joy,” said Graciela Farnsworth, a local Realtor and longtime church member. “I look forward to coming here for the friendships that develop and learning more about the Christian life.”



Writer’s note: I’ve been a greeter for more than two years and it has been one of the most rewarding experiences I’ve ever had. I feel like I’m making a difference, lending an ear and offering advice to enhance people’s lives. I love volunteering with my father and showing others how much we care about them. Friendship really does begin with a smile.