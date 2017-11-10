[x]close

Veterans Day 2017 ceremony in Eisenhower Park For The Sun | Fri, Nov 10 2017 02:01 AM

The Seal Beach Lions and Grace Community Church will host Seal Beach’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Nov. 11, in Eisenhower Park, at 901 Ocean Ave. Highlights of the ceremony include: The Young Marines as Color Guard, the Grace Community Church choir, American Legion Post 857, and a special guest speaker.

