Units from the Seal Beach, Huntington Beach and Long Beach fire departments responded to a house fire at 207 2nd Street in Seal Beach early Friday morning.

Captain Larry Kurtz, Orange County Fire Authority public information officer, said there were 44 firefighters on scene. The home is under construction and was unoccupied at the time of the fire. According to Kurtz, the fire broke out at the back of the two-story structure shortly after one a.m. The first engine company on the scene requested backup to help put down the blaze. Kurtz said firefighters were able to knock down the fire in 30 minutes.

Homes to the left and right of the house sustained damage from the intense heat of the fire. At this time, the cause is under investigation.