Jazz at Los Al will present the 45th annual Class Notes concert, “SPOTLIGHT – The Next Generation of Jazz” on Saturday, March 3, at 7 p.m., in the Performing Arts Center at Los Alamitos High School. This year’s concert will spotlight “The Next Generation of Jazz” with performances by all of the Los Alamitos Unified Jazz bands, along with special guest artists and rising jazz stars: Mike Cottone, Trumpet, Ryan Dragon, Trombone, and Brian Clancy, Saxophone.



These talented young musicians will collaborate with each of our district jazz bands throughout an evening that is sure to inspire both student musicians and the audience alike. The community will have the opportunity to enjoy the best of “The Next Generation of Jazz” and Los Alamitos students will get to connect with young professionals who have taken their classroom musical experience into the real world.



Proceeds from this concert benefit the jazz programs at Oak Middle School, McAuliffe Middle School and Los Alamitos High School.



This funding allows students to participate in local and regional jazz festivals and to supplement their instruction with clinics with local professional musicians.



Tickets for this event are available at losaljazz.seatyourself.biz. For more information, contact losaljazzboosters@gmail.com.