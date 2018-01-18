Email Sun Dial submissions to editor2@sunnews.org.



Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce schedule



• The Chamber Appreciation Party will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26, at the Marina Center, at 151 Marina Dr., Seal Beach. The event will feature dinner, drinks and fun.



Save Our Beach holds monthly beach clean-ups in Seal Beach



Beach clean-ups in Seal Beach are held the third Saturday of the month, rain or shine. This week’s clean-up will be held Saturday, Jan. 20. Volunteers will meet in the First Street parking lot 9 a.m.-noon. Free parking, gloves, pickers, bags, and community service certificates will be provided. To register, visit at saveourbeach.org.



Grace Community Church offers meditation and exercise class



A class in Christian meditation and light exercise, including a brief walk, stretching and some aerobics, will be held 9:30-10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at Grace Community Church of Seal Beach. The church is requesting donations to support the course. The church is located at 138 Eighth St., Seal Beach. For more information, call 562-596-1605 or visit gracesealbeach.org.



Las Damas accepting continuing education grant applications



Las Damas of Sunset Beach is offering continuing education scholarships to high school seniors, college students, and adults who are looking to further their education or change careers. All are encouraged to apply. The scholarship criteria will be based on; financial need, educational/career goals, grades and community service. The grant monies are awarded based on the funds generated by the Sunset Beach Mother’s Day Art Festival.



The application deadline is March 10, and winners will be announced at the Art Festival on Mother’s Day weekend, Sunday, May 13. Las Damas is a nonprofit volunteer community service organization of women based in Sunset Beach.



Las Damas’ mission is to provide contributions to aid in accomplishing the social, cultural, educational and charitable needs of our local community. To receive an application, interested parties may email Kelly Sellas at Kellysellas@gmail.com or call 714-615-8140.



Sunset Beach Woman’s Club accepting continuing education grant requests



The Sunset Beach Woman’s Club is accepting continuing education grants. The deadline is March 31. Applications for grants will be accepted for residents of Sunset Beach, Surfside and Huntington Harbour. For more information, call Education Grant Chairwomen Anna Child at 714-398-6913.



Free eyebrow tattoos for cancer patients



Total Illusion in Seal Beach offers microblading eyebrows, also known as tattoo makeup, free to cancer patients who provide a note from their doctors confirming that it is safe to perform the procedure on them. According to businesswoman Christine Brown, microblading is done by hand rather than by tattoo gun. The advantage of microblading is that it causes less damage than the tattoo gun and lasts about two years. “Microblading gives you a natural hair stroke look instead of the pencil draw or solid look,” Brown said. The program is called the Ruth Clinic in honor of Ruth Reed, a manicure customer of 12 years who paid for businesswoman Christine Brown’s tuition. Brown said she provides the service to cancer patients as a way of paying Reed back and paying it forward. Total Illusion is located at 1500 PCH in Suite B. For more information, call 562-303-0566.



Book sale at Los Al /Rossmoor Library set for Jan. 18 and Jan. 20



The Friends of Los Alamitos/Rossmoor Library will have their fabulous winter book sale on Thursday, Jan. 18, and Saturday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Star features at the sale will be the $2 “paperbacks by the bag,” available from 2 to 4 p.m., each day, and the 50 cent selection of highlighted hardcover books. There will be an especially large collection of children and teen books at great prices. More bargains await so come and find your treasure. The library is located at 12700 Montecito Rd. in Seal Beach. For additional information call 562-430-1048.



Huntington Beach New Venue-NFL Legends to benefit OC Nonprofit



Kermit Alexander & NFL Legends Charity Playoff VIP Party has moved to Orange County. Hosting will be Wings ’N Things Grill, Huntington Beach on Jan. 21. Fans are invited to watch the games with some NFL Legendary Athletes Proceeds to benefit The Raise Foundation Orange County.



The Raise Foundation is a nonprofit that works to prevent and stop the cycle of child abuse and neglect by strengthening families and raising awareness countywide. For more information, visit to www.theraisefoundation.org.



Watersafe Swim School supports Casa Youth Shelter with Jan. 27 meet



Watersafe will host a mini-swim meet on Jan. 27 at the school’s Los Alamitos location and a portion of enrollment costs will be added to the Casa Youth Shelter’s fundraising efforts. Watersafe Swim School has teamed up with Los Alamitos’ Casa Youth Shelter to raise awareness for the organization and help with funding. Casa Youth Shelter is a nonprofit that provides temporary shelter for runaways and youth in crisis, with family reunification as a primary goal. Celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, Casa Youth Shelter continues to be a place of comfort, support, and growth for children and teens from ages 12-17. If you would like to join Watersafe’s donation efforts, visit www.youcaring.com/casayouthshelter-1057485 or visit casayouthshelter.org.



Long Beach business writer hosts book launch



Local author and professional business writer Kathryn Atkins is hosting a launch party for “Giving My Self to the Wind” at Gatsby Books in Long Beach on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 3 p.m. The book, published in October by Outskirts Press, is a collection of short stories, essays, poems, and other articles. Atkins is the immediate past president of the California Writers Club of Long Beach—a branch of the 109-year-old California Writers Club. She also serves on the Woman’s Business Council Board of Directors for the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. Gatsby Books is located at 5535 E Spring St. Long Beach, CA 90808.



Free stroke prevention seminar set for Jan. 31 at LB Petroleum Club



Join MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and the Roxanna Todd Hodges Foundation for a free seminar on stroke awareness and prevention 1:30-3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31, in the Terrace Room of the Long Beach Petroleum Club. The seminar will include information on risk factors, warning signs and prevention. Free carotid artery and blood pressure screenings will be available. To register, visit hopeafterstroke.org or call 888-794-9466. The Long Beach Petroleum Club is located at 3636 Linden Ave., Long Beach.



So. California Yachting Association to meet in Huntington Harbour



The Southern California Yachting Association will hold its February Board and General Meeting Luncheon at the Huntington Harbour Yacht Club, noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3. The club is located at 3821 Warner Ave., in Huntington Beach.



Seal Beach PerformingArts Association concertset for Saturday, Feb. 3



The second presentation of Seal Beach Performing Arts Association’s concert series will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Marina Center, 151 Marina Dr., Seal Beach. The concert will feature Part I, “The Art of the Dance,” fiery Flamenco dancers and Part II, “The Art of Magic,” with a skilled magician from the Magic Castle in Hollywood. Admission is $10 for adults. Children and students are free. For tickets or more information, visit sealbeacharts.org, call 562-429-3992 or purchase tickets at the door.



Long Beach Symphony offers concert program on Feb. 3



On Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m., in the Terrace Theater (300 E. Ocean Blvd.), classical guitarist, Pepe Romero will join the musicians of the Long Beach Symphony and a professional flamenco dancer in a program of rhythmic music built around the dances, songs and traditions of the Iberian Peninsula. Concert-goers are invited to attend a pre-concert talk in the hall at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.LongBeachSymphony.org or call 562-436-3203 ext. 1.



Friends of Signal Hill Library Children’s Book Sale set for Feb. 8



Friends of the Signal Hill Library will host a Children’s Book Sale on Thursday Feb 8, noon-6 p.m., at Signal Hill Library, 1780 E Hill St., located behind the basketball courts. Items for sale will include used children’s books , DVDs for children and general audiences, and cookbooks for mom. Special bargains 5-6 p.m. Free door prizes/raffle for all shoppers.



Give your child or grandchild a book with love for Valentine’s Day. For more information, call 562-989-7323.



Seal Beach Wordmasters meetings held 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month



Seal Beach Wordmasters (the local Toastmasters Club) meets on the second and fourth Monday, 7-8 p.m., in the Fire Station Community Room, 3131 North Gate Rd., Seal Beach. Beginners welcome.



Mary Wilson Library January events



The following events have been scheduled at the Mary Wilson Library. The library is located at 707 Electric Ave., Seal Beach. For more information, call 562-431-3584.



• Thursday, Jan. 18, Ozobots 5 p.m.



• Saturday, Jan. 20, Movie Matinee 2 p.m.



• Monday, Jan. 22, “Storytime,” 10:30 or 11:15 a.m.



• Tuesday, Jan. 23, “Storytime,” 10:30 or 11:15 a.m.



• Tuesday, Jan. 23, Movie Group 2 p.m.



• Thursday, Jan. 25, Morning Book Club, 10-11 a.m.



• Thursday, Jan. 25, Ozobots 5 p.m.



• Monday, Jan. 29, “Storytime,” 10:30 or 11:15 a.m.



• Tuesday, Jan. 30, “Storytime,” 10:30 or 11:15 a.m.



• Tuesday, Jan. 30, “Coloring, Cards, and Conversation,” 2 p.m.



Bogart’s Coffee House schedule



The following artists are scheduled to play live music at Bogart’s Coffee House in Seal Beach.

Bogart’s is located at 905 Ocean Ave. For more information, call 562-431-2226 or visit www.bogartscoffee.com.



• Open Mic Night is held 7-9 p.m., every Tuesday.



• Serious Fun will perform live music 7:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20.



• Lafayette Ben Charlatan will perform live music 7:30-9:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27.



Don the Beachcomber music schedule



The following artists are scheduled to play at Don the Beachcomber, located at 16278 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92649. Admission charged for each event. For more information, call 562-592-1321 or visit www.donthebeachcomber.com.



• David Lindley, guitarist extraordinaire; Jan. 20 (doors open 6:45 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.).



Tom Kubis Big Band; Jan. 22 (doors open 8 p.m. Feb. 22 (doors open 8 p.m.).



• Pato Banton; Jan. 26 (doors open 6:45 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.).



• Los Texmaniacs and Chris Casello, TexMex; Jan. 27 (doors open 6:45 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.).



• Heartbeat City (Cars tribute band).; Feb. 2 (doors open 6:45 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.).



• The Laurie Morvan Band; Feb. 10 (doors open 6:45 p.m., show starts at 8:15 p.m.).



• Janiva Magness and the Silver Kings; Feb. 17 (doors open 6:45 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.).



Kobe Steakhouse and Lounge music schedule



The following artists are scheduled to play at Kobe Steakhouse and Lounge, located at 3001 Old Ranch Pkwy, Seal Beach, CA 90740. For more information, call (562). 596-9969 or visit www.kobebistro.com.



• Derek Bordeaux, jazz, R&B and Motown singer; Jan. 18 and 25 (7:30 p.m., reservations required). Feb. 1, 8, 15 and 22 (7:30 p.m., reservations required).



• Bongo Funk, funk and R&B band; Feb. 2 (8 p.m.).



• Boxcar 7, soul, blues and classic R&B band; Feb. 3 (8 p.m.).



• Hard Days Night (Beatles tribute band).; Jan. 28 (9 a.m./10:30 a.m.; call to reserve seats).



• The “O” Show, funk and R&B; Feb. 9 (8 p.m.).



• Tyghtship, old school, funk and R&B; Jan. 20 (8 p.m.). Feb. 10 24 (8 p.m.).



• Dr. Bombay and the Blue Machine, Reggae, dance and R&B; Jan. 19 (8 p.m., reservations required).



• Breakfast with the Beatles (with Chris Carter).; Jan. 21 (9 a.m./10:30 a.m.).



• Smokin’ Smitty, funk, dance and R&B; Jan. 26 (8 p.m., reservations required).



• Shari Puorto, blues and rock singer; Jan. 27 (8 p.m., reservations required).



Spaghettini Restaurant and Jazz Club music schedule



The following artists are scheduled to play at Spaghettini Restaurant and Jazz Club, located at 3005 Old Ranch Parkway, Seal Beach, CA 90740. Admission charged for each event. For more information, call 714-960-6002 or visit www.spaghettini.com.



• 94.7, the Wave; Jan. 21, 28 (Sunday brunch). Feb. 4, 11 (Sunday brunch).



• DW3, R&B; Jan. 18, 25 (8 p.m.). Feb. 4 (Sunday brunch)., Feb. 8 (8 p.m.).



• Pretzel Logic, (Steely Dan tribute band).; Jan. 19 (8 p.m.).



• Lao Tizer Band; Jan. 20 (8 p.m.).



• Aubrey Logan, contemporary singer and trombonist; Jan. 21 (7 p.m.).



• Orange County School of Arts. Montage, vocal acoustic band; Jan. 22 (6 p.m.).

•

• Scott Wilkie, jazz pianist; Jan. 26 (8 p.m.).



• Selina Albright, contemporary vocalist; Jan. 27 (8 p.m.).



• Innervision NAMM Jam, Jan. 28 (7 p.m.).



• OCSA Jazz Studies Band; Jan. 29 (7 p.m.).



• Erin Stevenson, R&B singer; Jan. 28 (with 94.7, the Wave. Sunday brunch). Feb. 1 (8 p.m.)., 14 (two shows, 6:30 and 9 p.m.).



• Darryl Walker & Keith Andrew; Feb. 2 (8 p.m.).



• Nils, singer & guitarist; Feb. 3 (8 p.m.).



• OCSA Commercial Music Band; Feb. 6 (7 p.m.).



• Rayford Griffin, contemporary percussionist, Feb. 9 (8 p.m.).



• Karen Briggs, contemporary violinist, Feb. 10 (8 p.m.).



Annual Heart Healthy Dinner at Long Beach Medical Center



The MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center will present present its 21st Annual Heart Healthy Dinner at 6 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 20, in the Houssels Forum.



The dinner will feature healthy Mediterranean cuisine and a special cooking presentation. Guests will enjoy dinner, a glass of wine and a dark chocolate fountain. The Long Beach Medical Center’s Houssels Forum is located at 2801 Atlantic Ave., in Long Beach.



Women’s Heart & Stroke Seminar at Long Beach Medical Center



Join MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center for the 11th Annual Women’s Heart & Stroke Seminar, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, in the Houssels Forum. Blood pressure, carotid ultrasound, cholesterol and blood glucose (non-fasting) screenings are provided. Learn your risks and get information on how to prevent heart disease and stroke.



Admission is $25 (breakfast and lunch provided). When two or more register together, each ticket becomes $20 per person. To register, call 1-800-MEMORIAL.Long Beach Medical Center’s Houssels Forum is located at 2801 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach.



Weight loss group meets every Friday morning in Long Beach



If you are looking for a weight loss group TOPS, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is the one. TOPS meets every Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m., in the Social Hall of the Christ Lutheran Church, at 6500 Stearns St., in Long Beach.



The group has weekly meetings and weigh-ins; up to date health and nutritional information and fun, meaningful programs. TOPS is a friendly group working toward the same goal—to reach a healthy weight.



Everyone is welcome. Dues are $2 per week, with a once a year national fee of $34. A visit is free. For more information, call 562-439-2264.



Historically Speaking Toastmasters Club meetings



Do you feel panic when asked to speak to a group? Can you express your thoughts and ideas clearly and confidently? Whether you are speaking to one or a thousand, a Toastmasters club can help you learn to express your ideas concisely and with confidence.



Join us at the Historically Speaking Toastmasters Club.



The club meets on the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Fire Station #48, 3131 North Gate Rd., in Seal Beach.



For more information visit www.toastmasters.org or call us at 562-598-3696.



Seal Beach Yacht Club seeks new members



Looking for something new to do or new people to meet? Look no further than the Seal Beach Yacht Club. The club, located at 255 N. Marina Dr., in Long Beach, is a dynamic family-oriented club that features an extensive cruising program, regattas, sailboat races, parties, dances and more.



You do not need to own a boat to join the club, but if you do, you can take advantage of the knowledge and experience of other yachtsmen.



For more information, contact SlBYC Membership Chair Cecilia Kozuch at www.slbyc.com or 562-900-5408.



Survivors of Suicide group meets first and third Wednesdays



A group of suicide survivors, individuals who have lost loved ones to suicide, meet on the first and third Wednesday of every month at the Seal Beach Center For Spiritual Living, 500 Marina Dr., in Seal Beach.



The open meetings are a place to share your experience with people that will just listen.



The group is non-denominational and open to all survivors of suicide. For more information, call Chris Johnson at 714-814-6779 or Margie Johnson at 714-801-5989.



Huntington Beach Depression and Bipolar support group meets



The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance-Orange County is hosting a support group for individuals with bipolar disorder or major depressive disorder.



These groups are peer-led by trained individuals who themselves have mood disorders. The group is for patients and family/friends, ages 18 and older. Please join us on Wednesday evenings from 7-9 p.m. in the Hall Conference Room. The Hall Conference Room is the room next to the Music Ministry Office, on the South side of the church, in the building right next to Springdale St. The group meets at St. Bonaventure Catholic Parish, 16400 Springdale St., Huntington Beach. The cross street is Heil Avenue.



For more information, email Kristen Pankratz at kpan@att.net or call her at 714-846-6891.



Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge

Tours of the Wildlife Refuge in Seal Beach are held on the last Saturday of each month (except for December). This month, the deadline for reservations is Nov. 29. US citizens only. Government issue photo ID is required for all adults.



Smoking and weapons are prohibited. Taking photos of Navy personnel or buildings is prohibited.



For reservations or information, call 562-598-1024.



Senior transportation available in Seal Beach



The Senior Transportation Program is a free service allowing Seal Beach seniors access to the Senior Nutrition Program and Dial-A-Ride. Senior Nutrition Program goes on a prescribed schedule where as the Dial-A-Ride service is a scheduled pick-up door-to-door.



The service now includes transportation to the Long Beach VA Medical Center.



For more information or to schedule the Dial-A-Ride call 562-439-3699.



Seal Beach Animal Care Center seeks donations



The Seal Beach Animal Care Center is asking the public to be as generous to not-yet-adopted dogs and cats as they are to their two-legged loved ones.



For information, visit http://www.sbacc.org.

