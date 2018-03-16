Marcus Lemonis, a television personality and reality star of the business network CNBC, speaks with Theresa Anderson, owner of Petals and Pop, as he makes his way down Main Street during a recent visit to Seal Beach.

Cameras were rolling as he spent the day in the area, speaking to a variety of business owners and even spending some time to eat at a local establishment. Lemonis stars in a show entitled “The Profit” in which he invests part of his own fortune in a struggling or underperforming business and then directs changes to the business model and other structural elements to reinvigorate the business.

Executives connected to the show were tight lipped about his visit to Seal Beach but in a quick interview with the Sun, Lemonis suggested he may, at some point, be coming back. Generally, if Lemonis decides to get involved in a business, he deploys his famous People/Process/Product principle to add new value to the operation, according to the show’s website.