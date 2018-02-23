Pauline (Polly) Cameron was known to us as a “fierce seeker of knowledge.” She would say that she was not going to leave this life until she had learned her lessons. On Friday, Feb. 16, at age 93, she apparently felt she was ready as she slipped away to her next adventures beyond.



I had the opportunity to meet Polly when I wrote her story for the Sun News in 2016. Polly had the most amazing life journey, embracing every day as a new chance to learn and love. She was truly the most humble, honest and pure of heart person I have ever met. I doubt there will ever be another who can equal her. There simply was no room for negative thoughts, regret or anger in her life.



She loved all forms of the arts: Music, dance, theatre, and movies and continued to experience them all to the very end. I attended a concert with her last year and looked over during the performance to see tears of joy and appreciation streaming freely down her cheeks due to the beauty of the music.



As a young woman after World War II, Polly served over two years in Germany in support of the post-war rebuilding process. During this time, her love for learning took her to over 23 countries. Over the last year, I worked with her to convert hundreds of color slides she took during her adventures to digital format. She could recall places, dates, names and everything she did as clearly as it was yesterday. She was amazing.



Polly came to Seal Beach in the early 1960s and bought her 10th Street home in 1967, raising her five children and living her life until the end. Many in town still recall her 10 years of service as one of the first female letter carriers for the US Postal Service in Seal Beach. Many afternoons she could be found delivering mail accompanied by her children who would ride their bikes to keep her company. She was named “Seal Beach Mother of the Year” in 1970.



Polly’s never-ending quest for learning did not end with her passing. She donated her body to the U.C. Irvine Willed Body Program where she will continue to contribute to this important program that has provided many medical advances and breakthroughs over the years.



A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m., at the Center for Spiritual Living (at Fifth Street and Marina Drive) in Seal Beach where all are welcome to join in.



For those who have had the good fortune to know Pauline, we are all richer, fuller and kinder for her presence in our lives.



She will live on through our memories and I hope the readers will join us in her celebration to share their memories of her too. I know I will never forget her.