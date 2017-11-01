One of the things to love most about our community is the consistency, excellence and positive spirit, which produces all of our “signature” events.



On the first Friday of December, like clockwork, the Disney-like magic of the Annual Seal Beach Christmas Parade happens.



For nearly 40 years, always with the Lions Club, the city of Seal Beach and for many years, the collaboration of the Chamber of Commerce, citizens and visitors come together in the child-like joy and wonder to celebrate the season.



With so many visitors, as always, we must be careful with parking in private lots, blocking our neighbor’s driveways and crucial other safety areas (fire hydrants, alleyways, etc.)



Please walk, ride a bike or carpool as much as possible to the parade if you are a resident, as you might be able.



It is such a beautiful parade this year. The theme of “The Magic of Christmas” encourages organizations to develop entries, which capture the Christmas story, A Christmas Carol, and other traditions.



You will hear four announcers, Seth Eaker (Ocean and Main), Jo Dawson & SBTV-3 (Main and Central), Deb Machen (Main and Electric) and Ryan Zigenbusch (321 Main Street – Baytown Realty) commenting on all the entries and highlighting sponsors and entries. Our Grand Marshals, Greg and Gina Phillips, and our Junior Grand Marshal, Madison Berry, will be cutting the ribbon at the launch sharply at 7 p.m.



Madison Berry, the International Leo of the Year, is thrilled to be part of the Seal Beach Christmas Parade.



She said, “I am so grateful to Mrs. Lang, the Lions Club, my family and my fellow Leos for supporting me and selecting me to be the junior grand marshal.”



Additionally, Madison will be one of a very select few to be riding on the Lions Club International Rose Parade float on New Year’s Day, in Pasadena.



Many businesses are open during the parade and host either special gatherings of customers and staff or share the magic with the general public.



Be sure to visit one of the many restaurants and retailers before, during, and after the event. It is in many ways, thanks to merchants of Main Street, which we have the gorgeous corridor in which to run the parade.



On behalf of the Lions Club, the parade committee, sponsors and our partner organizations, we wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy Chanukah, Joyous Festivus and a prosperous New Year.



Seth Eaker is the president of the Seal Beach Lions, co-chair of the Christmas Parade and resident, business owner, and activist.