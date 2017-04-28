[x]close

The City of Seal Beach wins an award for its annual financial report
The City of Seal Beach wins an award for its annual financial report Staff Report | Fri, Apr 28 2017 12:45 AM

The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to City  of Seal  Beach  by Government  Finance Officers Association  of the  United States  and Canada for its comprehensive  annual  financial  report.   The Certificate  of Achievement  is the highest  form  of  recognition  in  the  area  of  governmental  accounting  and  financial  reporting,  and  its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management

An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement has been awarded to the individual(s) or department designated by the government as primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR.

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating  a constructive  “spirit  of  full  disclosure”  to clearly  communicate  its financial  story  and motivate potential users and user groups to read the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed  and  elected   focal, state,  and  provincial-level  government  officials  and other  finance practitioners.  

It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance  of those responsible for government finance policy and management.

The Government  Finance Officers Association  of the  United States  and Canada is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Washington, D.C.

