The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to City of Seal Beach by Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its comprehensive annual financial report. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management



An Award of Financial Reporting Achievement has been awarded to the individual(s) or department designated by the government as primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR.



The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.



The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected focal, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners.



It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management.



The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Washington, D.C.