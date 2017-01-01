The Sixth Annual Surfing Santa Coloring Contest Winners were recently greeted by sponsors at Harbour Surfboards and presented with prize packages, which included youth surfing lessons from M&M Surfing School, Gift Certificates, hats, and apparel from Harbour Surfboards, and their art appearing in the Dec. 23 edition of the Sun Newspaper.

The art was created by Bill Anderson of Sunset Beach, with new art from him planned for next year. Pictured here are, left to right, Sun publisher Vince Bodiford, contest winners Sarah Remland, Lauren Gardiner, Asher Skeris, Alana Tsarofski (also a prior winner) Liberty Osti (also a prior winner), and Robert Howson, owner of Harbour Surfboards, with some of the parents of the winners in the background.