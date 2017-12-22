Welcome to the seventh annual Sun Newspapers Surfing Santa Coloring Contest.
Consistent with prior years, the Sun received numerous entries and all were well done, making the selection difficult.
But winners had to be chosen and, this year, the top three prize winners were all Seal Beach residents.
Winners in years past have included children from Rossmoor, Garden Grove and Long Beach.
First place in this year’s contest went to: Rylee Jo Hart, 9.
Second place went to Claire Kurkjian.
Third place went to Belen Trinidad.
See page 17 for the second and third place winning entries.
