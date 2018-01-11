Email Sun Dial submissions to editor2@sunnews.org.



Seal Beach Chamber of Commerce schedule



• The Chamber’s Membership Networking Breakfast Meeting will be held at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 11, at Old Ranch Country Club, 3901 Lampson Ave., Seal Beach.



• The Chamber Appreciation Party will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26, at the Marina Center, at 151 Marina Dr., Seal Beach. The event will feature dinner, drinks and fun.



Church of Christ Gospel Meeting set for Jan. 12-14



The Church of Christ, at 3433 Studebaker Rd., in Long Beach, will hold a Gospel Meeting Jan. 12-14, featuring the theme of “Christians acting like Christians,” with events on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.



For more information, call 562-420-2363.



West memorial service set for Saturday, Jan. 13



The memorial service for Jerri West will be held Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Unitarian Church in Long Beach. The address of the church is 5450 E Atherton St. Long Beach CA 90815. For more information, call 562-597-8445.



Grace Community Church offers medidation and exercise class



A class in Christian meditation and light exercise, including a brief walk, stretching and some aerobics, will be held 9:30-10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at Grace Community Church of Seal Beach. The church is requesting donations to support the course. The church is located at 138 Eighth St., Seal Beach. For more information,call 562-596-1605 or visit gracesealbeach.org.



Las Damas accepting continuing education grant applications



Las Damas of Sunset Beach is offering continuing education scholarships to High School Seniors, College Students, and Adults who are looking to further their education or change careers. All are encouraged to apply. The scholarship criteria will be based on; financial need, educational/career goals, grades and community service. The grant monies are awarded based on the funds generated by the Sunset Beach Mother’s Day Art Festival.



The application deadline is March 10, and winners will be announced at the Art Festival on Mother’s Day weekend, Sunday, May 13. Las Damas is a nonprofit volunteer community service organization of women based in Sunset Beach.



Las Damas’ mission is to provide contributions to aid in accomplishing the social, cultural, educational and charitable needs of our local community. To receive an application, interested parties may email Kelly Sellas at: Kellysellas@gmail.com or call 714-615-8140.



Sunset Beach Woman’s Club accepting continuing education grant requests



The Sunset Beach Woman’s Club is accepting continuing education grants. The deadline is March 31. Applications for grants will be accepted for residents of Sunset Beach, Surfside and Huntington Harbour. For more information, call Education Grant Chairwomen Anna Child at 714-398-6913.



Mary Wilson Library January events



The following events have been scheduled at the Mary Wilson Library. The library is located at 707 Electric Ave., Seal Beach. For more information, call 562-431-3584.



• Thursday, Jan. 11, “Reading with Rover,” 4 p.m.



• Saturday, Jan. 13, Movie Matinee 2 p.m.



• Tuesday, Jan. 16, “Storytime,” 10:30 or 11:15 a.m.



• Tuesday, Jan. 16, Culinary Book Club 6-6:45 p.m.



• Wednesday, Jan. 17, :B.A.R.K. Stay and Play,” 10:30 a.m.



• Wednesday, Jan. 17, Kids Book Club 4-5 p.m.



• Thursday, Jan. 18, , Ozobots 5 p.m.



Second Sunday in the Chapel at St. Isidore



Travel writer Joyce Gregory Wyels will present a “Journey to the Ends of the Earth” on Sunday, Jan. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m., in the Chapel at St Isidore Historical Plaza, 10961 Reagan St., Los Alamitos, CA 90720. For information call 562 596-9918.



Los Alamitos High School Dance Program Clinic set for Jan. 18



The Los Alamitos High School dance program is holding another dance clinic for tweens. We hope you will join us again for a chance to shine on stage at the next Los Alamitos High School dance show. Fourth through eighth graders of all dance levels are welcome to participate. Invite your friends and sign up at www.LAEF4kids.org/programs. Students will receive a taste of what the high school dance program is all about, and learn a routine that will be performed at the dance show “My Father’s Closet” on Jan. 18. The fee of $50 includes four days of dance instruction, dress rehearsal, performance, a t-shirt and a ticket for the participant to watch the entire show. The clinic will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Jan. 8-11 in the high school dance room (501). Dress rehearsal is Jan. 17, 3:30-4:30 p.m. and the performance is Jan. 18, 6-7 p.m. For more information, email rjones@losal.org.



Book sale at Los Al /Rossmoor Library set for Jan. 18 and Jan. 20



The Friends of Los Alamitos/Rossmoor Library will have their fabulous winter book sale on Thursday, Jan. 18, and Saturday, Jan. 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Star features at the sale will be the $2 “paperbacks by the bag,” available from 2 to 4 p.m., each day, and the 50 cent selection of highlighted hardcover books. There will be an especially large collection of children and teen books at great prices. More bargains await so come and find your treasure. The Library is located at 12700 Montecito Rd. in Seal Beach. For additional information call 562-430-1048.



Free eyebrow tattoos for cancer patients



Total Illusion in Seal Beach offers microblading eyebrows, also known as tattoo makeup, free to cancer patients who provide a note from their doctors confirming that it is safe to perform the procedure on them. According to businesswoman Christine Brown, microblading is done by hand rather than by tattoo gun. The advantage is that it causes less damage than the tattoo gun and lasts about two years. “Microblading gives you a natural hair stroke look instead of the pencil draw or solid look,” Brown said. The program is called the Ruth Clinic in honor of Ruth Reed, a manicure customer of 12 years who paid for businesswoman Christine Brown’s tuition. Brown said she provides the service to cancer patients as a way of paying Reed back and paying it forward. Total Illusion is located at 1500 PCH in Suite B. For more information, call 562-303-0566.



So California Yachting Association to meet in Huntington Harbour



The Southern California Yachting Association will hold its February Board and General Meeting Luncheon at the Huntington Harbour Yacht Club, noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3. The club is located at 3821 Warner Ave., in Huntington Beach.



Seal Beach PerformingArts Association concert set for Saturday, Feb. 3



The second presentation of Seal Beach Performing Arts Association’s concert series will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3, at the Marina Center, 151 Marina Dr., Seal Beach. The concert will feature Part I, “The Art of the Dance,” fiery Flamenco dancers and Part II, “The Art of Magic,” with a skilled magician from the Magic Castle in Hollywood.Admission is $10 for adults. Children and students are free. For tickets or more information, visit sealbeacharts.org, call 562-429-3992 or purchase tickets at the door.



Spaghettini Restaurant and Jazz Club music schedule



The following artists are scheduled to play at Spaghettini Restaurant and Jazz Club, located at 3005 Old Ranch Parkway, Seal Beach, CA 90740. Admission charged for each event. For more information, call 714-960-6002 or visit www.spaghettini.com.



• Erin Stevenson, R&B singer; Jan. 4, 11 (8 p.m.).; Jan. 7, 14, 28 (with 94.7, the Wave. Sunday brunch). Feb. 1 (8 p.m.)., 14 (two shows, 6:30 and 9 p.m.).



• Haulin’ Oats (Hall & Oates tribute band).; Jan. 5 (8 p.m.).



• 94.7, the Wave; Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28 (Sunday brunch). Feb. 4, 11 (Sunday brunch).



• Allison August, blues band; Jan. 7 (7 p.m.).



• Patrick Bradley, contemporary keyboardist; Jan. 12 (8 p.m.).



• Ilya Serov, Big Band; Jan. 14 (7 p.m.).



• DW3, R&B; Jan. 18, 25 (8 p.m.). Feb. 4 (Sunday brunch)., Feb. 8 (8 p.m.).



• Pretzel Logic, (Steely Dan tribute band).; Jan. 19 (8 p.m.).



• Lao Tizer Band; Jan. 20 (8 p.m.).



• Aubrey Logan, contemporary singer and trombonist; Jan. 21 (7 p.m.).



Friends of Los Al-Rossmoor Library seek volunteers



The Friends of the Los Alamitos-Rossmoor Library (which is technically located in Seal Beach) are looking for volunteers to help the group with publicity.



You need no specific training, just access to a computer to send emails to members and the media. For more information, email friendsoflarlibrary@gmail.com or stop by the bookstore and specify publicity on the volunteer form.



Weight loss group meets every Friday morning in Long Beach



If you are looking for a weight loss group TOPS, (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is the one. TOPS meets every Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m., in the Social Hall of the Christ Lutheran Church, at 6500 Stearns St., in Long Beach.



The group has weekly meetings and weigh-ins; up to date health and nutritional information and fun, meaningful programs.



TOPS is a friendly group working toward the same goal, to reach a healthy weight.



Everyone is welcome. Dues are $2 per week, with a once a year national fee of $34. A visit is free. For more information, call 562-439-2264.



Historically Speaking, Toastmasters Club meetings



Do you feel panic when asked to speak to a group? Can you express your thoughts and ideas clearly and confidently? Whether you are speaking to one or a thousand, a Toastmasters club can help you learn to express your ideas concisely and with confidence. Join us at the Historically Speaking Toastmasters Club.



The club meets on the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Fire Station #48, 3131 North Gate Rd., in Seal Beach. For more information visit www.toastmasters.org, or call us at

Seal Beach Yacht Club seeks new members



Looking for something new to do or new people to meet? Look no further than the Seal Beach Yacht Club. The club, located at 255 N. Marina Dr., in Long Beach, is a dynamic family-oriented club that features an extensive cruising program, regattas, sailboat races, parties, dances and more.



You do not need to own a boat to join the club, but if you do, you can take advantage of the knowledge and experience of other yachtsmen. For more information, contact SlBYC Membership Chair Cecilia Kozuch at www.slbyc.com or 562-900-5408.



Survivors of Suicide group meets first and third Wednesdays



A group of suicide survivors, individuals who have lost loved ones to suicide, meet on the first and third Wednesday of every month at the Seal Beach Center For Spiritual Living, 500 Marina Dr., in Seal Beach. The meetings are open and it is a place to share your experience with people that will just listen. The group is non-denominational and open to all survivors of suicide. For more information, call Chris Johnson at 714-814-6779 or Margie Johnson at 714-801-5989.



Huntington Beach Depression and Bipolar support group



The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance-Orange County is hosting a support group for individuals with Bipolar Disorder or Major Depressive Disorder. These groups are peer-led by trained individuals who themselves have mood disorders. The group is for patients and family/friends, ages 18 and older. Please join us on Wednesday evenings from 7-9 p.m. in the Hall Conference Room. The Hall Conference Room is the room next to the Music Ministry Office, on the South side of the church, in the building right next to Springdale St. The group is at St. Bonaventure Catholic Parish, 16400 Springdale St., Huntington Beach. The cross street is Heil Avenue. For more information, email Kristen Pankratz at kpan@att.net or call her at 714-846-6891.



Senior transportation available in Seal Beach



The Senior Transportation Program is a free service allowing Seal Beach seniors access to the Senior Nutrition Program and Dial-A-Ride. Senior Nutrition Program goes on a prescribed schedule where as the Dial-A-Ride service is a scheduled pick-up door-to-door.



The service now includes transportation to the Long Beach VA Medical Center. For more information or to schedule the Dial-A-Ride call 562-439-3699.