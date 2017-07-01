The Sun Newspaper welcomes its latest team member, Kim Wesolek. Prior to coming to the Sun, Wesolek ran and operated an advertising business titled One World Media Consultants LLC.



She has worked in all sectors of business, from small family-owned operations to major corporations and charitable organizations. As a new resident of Seal Beach, she is looking forward to being a proactive member in the community.



Wesolek, 50, says she is ecstatic to be working for the Sun. Her advertising territory includes Belmont Shore, Naples Island, and parts of Long Beach.



“Kim brings a lot of experience and we are excited to have her on our team,” said Associate Publisher Steven Remery.