The In-N-Out Burger Foundation recently announced that they will support Long Beach’s Su Casa Ending Domestic Violence program with a $5,000.00 grant.



“This grant demonstrates the commitment of the In-N-Out Foundation to partner with local agencies to make an impact in areas that sadly effect our community, such as Domestic Violence,” stated Anna Conti, Executive Director.



Su Casa – Ending Domestic Violence has been providing domestic violence crisis and prevention services for over 35 years and will receive over 3,600 requests for services during the upcoming year. According to Ms. Conti, “The support from the In-N-Out Foundation will enable Su Casa the flexibility to meet upcoming challenges, whether it is repairing a washer in the emergency shelter or providing staff training to keep them on the cutting edge of domestic violence issues.”

For more information on Su Casa Ending Domestic Violence's programs and services, please contact the administrative offices at 562-303-1030.