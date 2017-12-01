The Seal Beach Police Department will be diverting traffic on Pacific Coast Highway and closing several streets to vehicular traffic for the Seal Beach Christmas parade on Dec. 1.



Eastbound Pacific Coast Highway will be closed at Main Street and traffic will be diverted to northbound Bolsa Avenue. Motorists will be directed to continue on Bolsa, back to Seal Beach Blvd. and then back to Pacific Coast Highway. Motorists can also chose to turn south on Balboa from Bolsa in order to access Pacific Coast Highway. This closure will be from 6:45 p.m. to about 10 p.m.



Westbound Pacific Coast Highway Traffic will be restricted, closed intermittently and heavily congested from Seal Beach Boulevard to Fifth Street this will last from about 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting at 4 p.m. and concluding at about 10 p.m.



Ocean Avenue will be closed between 8th Street and 10th Street. This closure will begin at about 4 p.m. and end at about 9:30 p.m.



Both Electric and Central will be closed between 8th St. and 10th St. These closures will also begin at about 4 p.m. and end at about 9:30 p.m.



For more information, contact Sgt. Mike Ezroj at 562-799-4100 ext.1622.